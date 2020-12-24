Many Cyberpunk 2077 missions give V some tough choices to make that affect the characters involved.

Dream On is a bit of a strange side job. It becomes available after 48 in-game hours have past, once the I Fought the Law side job is finished. The Peralez couple will reach out once again.

Charter Hill is the destination in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City. This time, the couple will be a lot friendlier, rather than just looking for a person to do a job. They trust V at this point due to how the player helped them earlier (if I Fought the Law went well).

How to complete the Dream On side quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Image via CD Projekt RED

Like most beginning objectives in Cyberpunk 2077, V has to travel. Head to the Peralez's apartment. Elizabeth will unlock the door for V through the intercom and invite the player character up.

Once V is in their apartment, Jefferson and Elizabeth will give the player details regarding a recent break-in. Elizabeth will offer a tour that V can accept, in order to be shown around the apartment building and see what went down.

Turn on the eye scanner and search for any objects that appear yellow. One of these objects is a door to a hidden room. With a high enough Body attribute, V can simply force the door open.

If not, go downstairs to the security room. Access the computer in the corner to find the security code 6709. This can be used to access the second computer, unlock it, and open up the hidden room.

This is yet another secret room in Cyberpunk 2077. Once inside, scan the computer and follow the wires to the roof. Continue scanning until the source of the transmission is found a bit to the west.

Leave the apartment now and head to the source. The surveillance van here will take off as soon as V gets too close, leading to a chase. Keep up with the van or this Cyberpunk 2077 side mission is as good as failed.

Dream On Choices

After successfully following the van, V will need to access some information from it. Get that info and Elizabeth will request a meeting at a ramen restaurant. Be prepared to make a choice after this.

Elizabeth will be given the details that V found. Their security agency is brainwashing them, altering their memories, even erasing some. Elizabeth knows it and pleads with V to keep this from Jefferson.

Go and meet with Jefferson at the Reconciliation Park. V can either tell Jefferson he is being brainwashed or that he has no more information to provide regarding the break-in.

The choice doesn't matter in terms of the main story, but it will affect these particular characters. Simply choose which option best fits the V being played during the Cyberpunk 2077 run.

Elizabeth will block V's number if the truth is told and the credits scene with Jefferson will alter. Keeping the secret for Elizabeth simply changes how Jefferson speaks to V in the Cyberpunk 2077 credits video message.