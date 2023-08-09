Where to find the Dark Amethyst in Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 is easily Larian Studios' most ambitious role-playing game to date. Much like any other modern action role-playing experience, the latest installment in the Baldur's Gate franchise comes packed with a plethora of unique artifacts, which grant access to some of the most powerful skills and abilities for your character.

An example is the Dark Amethyst, which also serves as a key item for one of the main story questlines in the game. The Dark Amethyst is found deep underground. While you will eventually stumble upon the artifact while going through the main story, you can grab it a bit early by heading to the Blighted Village.

Here's a comprehensive guide on how to get the Dark Amethyst and how to use it as a key quest item in Baldur's Gate 3.

How to obtain the Dark Amethyst in Baldur's Gate 3

To get the Dark Amethyst, you will need to head to the Blighted Village in Act of Baldur's Gate 3's story.

Once you reach the Blighted Village, you must find the open well near the teleportation point for the location. You will need to jump down the open well to reach the Whispering Depth.

This is where you will find the Dark Amethyst artifact within the "Phase Spider Matriarch's" nest. The Whispering Depth is a web of interconnected caverns where you will come across the Phase Spider enemies. After defeating the Phase Spider Matriarch, you can grab the Dark Amethyst.

You can also use stealth to grab the Dark Amethyst from underneath the Spider's nest without initiating a fight. However, if you are equipped with proper gear and weapons, we recommend fighting the boss, as that will grant you a good deal of experience as well as loot for your party. Moreover, the Spider Matriarch is not a particularly tough boss fight.

How to use the Dark Amethyst in Baldur's Gate 3

The Dark Amethyst is essentially the key to the book of Necromancy, called the Necromancy of Thay, which, in turn, is an important item for the main story quest, Search the Cellar. The book can be found underneath the Apothecary behind the same teleportation point in the Blighted Village, from where you descended for the Whispering Depth.

Using the Dark Amethyst on the book’s cover will allow you to read the Necromancy of Thay. However, it should be mentioned that you will need to pass three Wisdom roll checks to finish reading the book. Each of these rolls gets increasingly difficult, with the last roll check being 20.

Completing the checks will grant you a “blessing” that lets you cast the "Speak With Dead" Necromancy spell without the burden of losing one of the spell slots.