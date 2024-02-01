Where to find Dark Iron Sword in Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale

The Dark Iron Sword in Genshin Impact is a unique 3-star weapon that you can only obtain by talking to Chen the Sharp in Liyue Harbor. With the launch of the 4.4 version of the game, you can now obtain another copy of the weapon by opening a Common Chest located in a brand-new area called Chenyu Vale.

Except for being extremely rare, the Dark Iron Sword in Genshin Impact is by no means an immensely powerful weapon. It provides Elemental Mastery and some Base ATK while further boosting ATK when the wielder triggers an Overloaded, Electro-Charged, Quicken, Hyperbloom, Aggravate, Superconduct, or Electro-infused Swirl reaction.

Keep reading to learn where and how to obtain the weapon in Chenyu Vale.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer’s opinion.

How to obtain the Dark Iron Sword in Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale

The Common Chest (Image via HoYoverse)

To obtain the Dark Iron Sword in Genshin Impact’s Chenyu Vale, teleport to Mount Lingmeng and get inside Wangshan Hall. Now, head to the right side and follow the hallway that leads to the library. Jump down to take another right turn and walk until you reach the spacious room. Head to the south wall near the broken pillars.

There, you will see a Common Chest. Interact with it to obtain the second copy of the Dark Iron Sword in the game. You can use it to refine your first Dark Iron Sword or as fodder material to level up other weapons.

How to unlock Wangshen Hall in Genshin Impact Chenyu Vale

Wangshen Hall stone door (image via HoYoverse)

After you reach the entrance of Wangshen Hall, interact with it to start a conversation with a representative of the Guhua Martial Arts School. After you agree to wait for him, he will step away and bring another member of the Guhua Martial Arts School, Huang the Third.

Upon finishing the dialogues, he will allow you to enter Wangshen Hall following the completion of two simple tasks.

The library (Image via HoYoverse)

Huang the Third will accompany you into the Hall. You must walk with him to several places inside Wangshen Hall to gain further access.

Head deeper into the Library and store four scriptures on the correct shelves. This will lower the water levels, allowing you to go down to the next chamber. Now, head to the middle of the chamber to start the trial by touching the Engraved Inscription. Head straight through the cave and interact with the Ancient Sword to complete the process.