Where to find Groza in Free Fire?

Free Fire is a famous battle royale game played across the world. It has become one of the most played games in its genre with its high-quality content. The game has also improved the esports scene in various countries.

Its capability to run smoothly even on a low-end smartphone has made it one of the most downloaded battle royale games worldwide. The game also has over 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store. It provides decent Hd quality graphics and has launched new events to engage players in the game.

A player can choose from various weapons in Free Fire to become the ultimate winner by taking out other enemy players in the match. In the game, assault rifles offer more versatility than other rifles due to their great damage and good fire rate. One such assault rifle in the title is the Groza rifle.

In this article, we show players where they can find the Groza assault rifle in Free Fire.

Finding Groza in Garena Free Fire

Image via ff.garena.com

The Groza is one of the best assault rifles in Free Fire. It features significant damage per hit and best in class fire rate. The weapon can also be used in mid-range and long-range gunfights in the game. It gives you a great advantage in close-range combats as well as in mid-range battles with its top-notch accuracy.

Players can acquire the Groza assault rifle from airdrops, bounty tokens, and resupply maps. The gun isn't available in open loot for players in Free Fire. They can equip the Groza gun without airdrop and in open loot only during the rush hour matches.

The Rush Hour is one of the most aggressive modes to play in Free Fire. Players need to equip the best weapon in the Rush Hour and start gaining kills for themselves.

Advertisement

If you're unable to loot an airdrop, you can try killing enemy players who already own the Groza. It is another great way to get your hands on the Groza and create havoc on enemy players in the match. The gun has one of the best accuracy levels for an assault rifle in the game.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on Free Fire.

Also read: Free Fire Diamond Generator: The truth that needs to be known