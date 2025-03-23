Where to find all Himeji Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows (rewards and more)

The Himeji Castle Samurai Daishos are key assassination targets in Assassin's Creed Shadows, and each is placed strategically throughout the fortress. They must be taken out with patience and stealth, but the hassle is worth it since you get to open a Legendary Chest full of strong gear. Located in the Harima region, you can easily reach Himeji Castle by fast-traveling to its closest checkpoint, Saifukuji Temple (which sits directly south of the castle).

This walkthrough will take you to the precise positions of all the Himeji Castle Samurai Daishos and guide you through claiming all the rewards concealed within this fortress in Assassin's Creed Shadows.

All Himeji Castle Samurai Daisho locations in Assassin's Creed Shadows

Himeji Castle location in Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Himeji Castle is located in the Harima region in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. The closest fast-travel point is Saifukuji Temple, which sits directly south of the castle. Another nearby fast-travel point is Mount Takamikura, to the east of the establishment. However, approaching from Saifukuji Temple is the best option since it provides a direct and strategic entry point into the fortress.

Mount Takamikura can also be an alternative to reach Himeji Castle in Assassin's Creed Shadows (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Ubisoft)

1) Southeastern road – First Samurai Daisho

The first of the Himeji Castle Samurai Daishos guards the southeastern corner of Himeji Castle, along a road where the castle walls taper into a cone-shaped tip. He is in an open space, making him a prime target for a stealthy takedown from above or behind.

2) Northwestern courtyard – Second Samurai Daisho

The second Samurai Daisho is located toward the northwestern perimeter courtyard. There are several guards in this area, so it's best to bait him off his patrol route before attacking.

3) Eastern courtyard – Third Samurai Daisho

The third of the Himeji Castle Samurai Daishos is located east of the viewpoint, close to the eastern courtyard's perimeter wall. He tends to stay close to structures, so it's best to take him out from a height or employ cover for a stealthy kill.

4) Viewpoint building – Fourth Samurai Daisho

The fourth Samurai Daisho is located in the same building as the viewpoint. This means that it is more of a restrictive area for assassination, so a quick silent takedown would be the best approach for this one.

5) Southwest viewpoint building – Fifth Samurai Daisho

The final of the Himeji Castle Samurai Daishos in Assassin's Creed Shadows is in a building directly southwest of the viewpoint. There are limited points of exit from this area, so make sure you have an uninterrupted means of escape before killing him.

Unlocking the Legendary Chest in Himeji Castle

Kura Key location

The Kura Key needed to access certain locked areas of this castle is located in the eastern courtyard near the third Samurai Daisho’s patrol zone. This key unlocks:

A door further east of the courtyard

A house in the north, near the large tower

Legendary Chest location and rewards

The Legendary Chest in Himeji Castle is in the same building where you eliminated the fourth Daisho. Once all five Himeji Castle Samurai Daishos have been assassinated, enter the building and loot the red chest to claim the following rewards:

3,000 XP

5 Mastery Points

Defense Master Clothing – Legendary Armor

