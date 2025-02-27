Where to find Icium in Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is an open-world RPG where players hunt monsters, gather resources, and craft powerful gear. Set in vast and diverse environments, the game challenges Hunters to explore different regions, each filled with unique creatures and materials. One such valuable resource is Icium, a rare ore used for crafting weapons, armor, and other essential items.

If you’re looking to stock up on Icium, this guide will help you locate and farm it efficiently.

Where can you get Icium in Monster Hunter Wilds?

Icium in Monster Hunter Wild (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

Icium is collected from Mining Outcrops located on the Iceshard Cliffs. These outcrops are clearly visible due to their geode structures, which feature sharp blue crystals. To collect Icium from them, you simply need to approach and interact with them; no special tools are required.

In terms of ore, every Mining Outcrop can give up three pieces at maximum and provide extra pieces when your companions help. Note that the outcrop will remain out of reach for 15 minutes after it is used. If you need to collect more Icium, feel free to head to the multiple Mining Outcrops scattered across the region.

How to track Icium in Monster Hunter Wilds

Since Icium is not listed as a specific resource on the in-game map, it cannot be searched directly. However, you can still track the Mining Outcrops themselves. To do this, open the map and look for the Fast Travel list at the bottom-left corner of the screen.

From there, scroll through the options until you reach the filter icons section, where you will find the Mining Outcrop icon. If you have recently gathered from a specific outcrop, a countdown timer will appear beside it, indicating when it will be available again.

Effective tips to farm Icium in Monster Hunter Wilds

Mining Outcrops are the best source to get Icium (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/Capcom)

1) Rotate between Mining Outcrops

Since each outcrop takes time to regenerate, plan an efficient route to keep gathering without long waiting times.

2) Use gathering companions

Your Palico and other allies can collect additional materials, increasing your overall haul.

3) Check the timer

If an outcrop isn’t ready, note the countdown so you can return later without unnecessary backtracking.

By following these tips, you can build up a solid supply of Icium for crafting and upgrades. Whether you're preparing for a tough hunt or simply stocking up on materials, knowing where and how to gather Icium will make your journey through Monster Hunter Wilds much smoother. Now, get out there and start mining!

