Free Fire has become one of the most sought-after battle royale games across the globe. The game's ability to run smoothly on all kinds of devices, whether it be low-end or high-end specifications, has earned it a huge player base. A player can get a fast-paced action in the Free Fire battle royale mode by enjoying it solo or with his teammates in the squad.

Players can equip different types of weapons to get the victory 'Booyah' for themselves. There is a great variety of weapons in Free Fire, ranging from shotgun assault rifles to sniper rifles. Sniper rifles are the most loved weapons across all shooting games. In Free Fire, one of the most widely used sniper rifles is the Kar98. The weapon offers a significant advantage in long-range battles.

In this article, we take a look at where one can find the Kar98 sniper rifle in Free Fire.

Where to find Kar98 in Free Fire?

Kar98 in Free Fire (Image credits: Digit)

The Kar98 sniper rifle is one of the most powerful weapons in Free Fire. It is capable of knocking down or killing an opponent in a single shot. The Kar98 is not an airdrop-exclusive weapon. A player can acquire it by looting large or medium-sized compounds or small open areas across the map.

The gun has the same 8x scope as that players get in the AWM sniper rifle. The other way to equip the Kar98 sniper rifle is by killing the rival player who already has the weapon. It features high single-shot damage enough to take down an enemy player with fully upgraded gears like the helmet and vest.

The only con with the Kar98 sniper rifle is that it has a slow reload time and has no much use in a close combat fight. A player can load up to five bullets per round in the gun, which isn't sufficient in most situations.

