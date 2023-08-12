Moon lanterns are one of the most helpful equipment in Baldur's Gate 3, and they're much more than a fancy light source. Upon reaching Act 2 on your save, you will find a quest leading to the Moonrise Towers. The path to this location is beset with danger. Moreover, the Shadow Cursed Lands isn't an ordinary place worth excursion.

Your characters will start taking significant amounts of damage whenever you're without a light source in this area. Moon lanterns will help keep your surroundings illuminated, providing safety to you and your companions to explore the lands. Hence, finding these items become important as you progress through Act 2 in Baldur's Gate 3.

Finding Moon Lanterns in Baldur's Gate 3

There's no definite way of finding moon lanterns, and discovering one will vary. For example, if you've met Kar'niss, he uses one of those lanterns. You can steal by siding with Jaheira at the Last Light Inn.

However, there's no definite location or chest you can look for to find this item. In case you're afraid of the dark, you could use items like torches to ensure that your characters don't end up dead in the Shadow Cursed Lands. Alternatively, you can use a spell that illuminates your surroundings, but make sure it doesn't run out.

Torches are the easiest to find on your adventure and are widely available across different types of chests. You can also find them on corpses in caves and crypts.

Repair Moon Lanterns in Baldur's Gate 3

Moon Lanterns can be repaired, but not in the traditional sense. These items are not a typical light source, as their luminescence doesn't come from flames. Instead, these lamps are lighted by pixies that are trapped in them. This applies to any working lamp you'll encounter in Baldur's Gate 3.

This secret of the light's source is revealed late into Act 2, and you can release these magical creatures. Liberating them is a kind act that could also earn approval from some of your companions. In fact, having these lanterns is optional as you can easily get the same task with the help of a torch.

Interestingly, you'll get a blessing from a pixie if you choose to release it, making you immune to the curse of the shadowlands. Hence, freeing the pixie from the lantern makes a lot of sense.

That's all you need to know about these magical lanterns in Baldur's Gate 3.