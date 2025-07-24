Where to find the Panda in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

The Panda in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is one of those hidden NPCs you won’t stumble upon unless you’re actively exploring every corner. You won’t get a quest marker or clear direction; the game leaves it up to you to figure things out. But once you do find this cozy vendor, you’ll be able to trade Bamboo Shoots for useful rewards.

Ad

Here’s a guide on how to find the Panda in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, when it becomes available, and why it’s worth tracking him down.

When can you find the Panda in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

Duel against the Man-Eating Dhutanga (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

Before anything else, you’ll need to defeat the Man-Eating Dhutanga and pick up the Lightzen Key from him. He’s one of the main bosses in the early-game, and while the fight’s not easy, it’s very doable with patience and ranged magic. Try dodging until he commits to a charge, then punish him during his cooldown window to chip away at his Poise. Once his Poise Break meter fills up completely, you’ll be able to land a heavy blow and eventually take him down.

Ad

Trending

That Lightzen Key is what opens up the path to Shu Temple, and eventually, to the Panda himself.

Also read: What happens when you die in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers?

How to reach the Panda in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Once you’ve got the key, head back to the Lightzen Temple Shrine. Here’s the route from the Shrine to the Panda’s hideout:

The Panda in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // 505 Games)

Start at Lightzen Temple Shrine – Face the opposite direction from where you usually approach it. Walk straight ahead – You’ll come across an area called Narrow Stretch. Avoid the stairs in front of you. Instead, take the right-hand path. Keep going; when you see stairs on your left, ignore them and continue straight. Look for a three-way junction, then take the stairs going slightly forward and right. Follow the path to its end. A cave will appear on the left. Enter the cave. Inside, you’ll see a small staircase. Climb up the stairs and you’ll find the Panda lying peacefully near a bonfire.

Ad

Also check out: Is Wuchang Fallen Feathers an open world game?

What does the Panda do?

The Panda doesn’t speak, but it does offer trades. Once you’ve caught Bamboo Shoots, you can bring them here. The Panda lets you trade them for special items, including Divine Ward, a handy spell that temporarily reduces incoming damage.

If you’ve been wondering what those Bamboo Shoots are for, this is one of the purposes.

Ad

This concludes our guide to locating the Panda in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

Check out: Wuchang Fallen Feathers Deluxe Edition: Pricing, content, and is it worth getting?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his love for gaming and tech was sparked by childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. During college, he balanced late-night tech reviews with competitive sessions of FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant — even stepping into tournaments for these titles. When he's not deep in the gaming world, you'll find him strumming his guitar, blending his passion for music with creativity Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.