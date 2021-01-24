Genshin Impact is a free-to-play gacha game that's been taking the world by storm. Pinecones are an item in the game which can be utilized in many different ways.

There are also many quests in the game that players need to complete to get new weapons and equipment to level up their characters.

Where to find Pinecones in Genshin Impact

It's natural to find pinecones below fir trees in Genshin Impact. These trees have thin trunks and have thick foliage on top. Players can look beneath these trees to find pinecones. Players can also use elemental sight to spot these pinecones if they aren't easily visible.

There are two notable places where these pinecones can be found in Genshin Impact.

#1 - Qingce Village

There's a stack of pinecones at the Qingce Village bridge. There are approximately nine pinecones available on this bridge at any given time, so players can easily go to this place when they need pine cones.

#2 - Stormbarer Mountains

Players need to teleport to the northernmost point on the Stormbearer Mountains. There's an anemo hypostasis boss located here. These pinecones can be found on the way to the boss, lying below the fir trees.

These are the two popular spots where players can find pinecones in Genshin Impact. Other than that, pinecones are literally spread all over the island of Tevyat. Players can head over to this site to find these spots.

Image via genshin-impact-map.appsample.com

Once at the Genshin Interactive Map, players need to scroll down on the menu to the left-hand side till they come to Plant (Beta). Here they need to select on the pinecone icon.

Image via genshin-impact-map.appsample.com

Once this is complete, the map will show players where these pinecones can be found on the island in Genshin Impact.

These pinecones can be easily used to cook Mondstadt Hash Browns. This food item can replenish about 30% of maximum HP and gives around bonus HP ranging from 600 points to 1900 points.