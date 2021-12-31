Travelers can find up to 311 Pinecones in Genshin Impact, scattered all over Teyvat.

It's a prevalent item for something that is seldom used in recipes. There are currently only three recipes that use them in Genshin Impact 2.3, all of which use two Pinecones:

Mondstadt Hash Brown

Puppy-Paw Hash Brown

Sautéed Matsutake

Typically, a player will find Pinecones near trees in Genshin Impact. This item grows all over Mondstadt, Dragonspine, and northern Liyue. The only Inazuman islands to have Pinecones are Seirai Island (south of Koseki Village) and Tsurumi Island (on the eastern side).

All locations for Pinecones in Genshin Impact

New players who don't know where to find Pinecones in Genshin Impact can consult the interactive map above. If everything looks too cluttered together, simply zoom in on the map. Likewise, readers can also pan the camera to any location to better understand where this item spawns.

The vast majority of Pinecone spawns are in Mondstadt and Dragonspine. Hence, players in desperate need of this material should first farm them in those locations.

Marvelous Merchandise

Liben sometimes requires the player to give him five Pinecones (Image via Genshin Impact)

One of the main reasons Travelers want to collect Pinecones in Genshin Impact is the Marvelous Merchandise event. This event provides players an opportunity for free Primogems (and other items) by trading with Liben.

Pinecones may appear on several days of his wishlist, with the player having to get five Pinecones, among other items, in case that happens.

Farming Pinecones in Genshin Impact

Travelers cannot get Pinecones via shops, gardening, expeditions, or forging. The primary way to collect them is by picking them up in the wild. There are currently no characters or weapons that utilize Pinecones for their Ascensions in Genshin Impact.

Hence, the primary reason to farm this material is to create mass amounts of food. The above video only shows off 85 out of the 311 Pinecones found in the game, but that's more than enough for general usage.

Alternatively, players can find nine Pinecones scattered across a bridge north of Qingce Village. It's close to a Teleport Waypoint, so Genshin Impact players don't have to go far to collect enough for the Marvelous Merchandise event.

The above video showcases the popular method that many players used for previous Marvelous Merchandise events. Fortunately, the Pinecones still spawn there in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Edited by Siddharth Satish