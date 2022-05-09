Where to find Sweet Flower in Genshin Impact: Top 5 locations

Genshin Impact players will have to collect Sweet Flowers to get rewards from Liben. The event-exclusive NPC returned with Marvelous Merchandise in version 2.6 and handed out Box O' Marvels to travelers in exchange for local items.
Sweet Flowers are one of the most common items found in the nations of Teyvat. From Mondstadt to Inazuma, players can find them in the wild. Moreover, some NPCs sell Sweet Flowers for Mora.
Here are the five best locations to get Sweet Flowers in Genshin Impact.
How to collect Sweet Flower in Genshin Impact efficiently
1) Flora NPC
Flora is an NPC (non-playable character) who is located in Mondstadt. She runs the Floral Whisper shop in the city, and players can find her right in front of Liben.
Flora's location has been marked in the image below:
For 2000 Mora, players can get 10 Sweet Flowers from Flora, and her stock refreshes every three days.
2) Springvale's Teleport Waypoint
The Springvale region in Mondstadt can help players in quickly getting eight Sweet Flowers if they teleport to the waypoint marked in the image below:
Travelers can also travel south from South of Springvale to get one additional Sweet Flower.
3) Tianqiu Valley
Tianqiu Valley in Liyue has an abundance of Sweet Flowers and players can collect them by simply strolling through the region. They can teleport to the waypoint marked below and head southwest to get 12 flowers.
4) Nazuchi Beach
Nazuchi Beach in Inazuma is another prominent location where Travelers can get Sweet Flowers. There are two Teleport Waypoints on the beach, and two Sweet Flowers are located right beside them.
After that, players can walk on the beach and collect seven more flowers.
5) Tsurumi island
The Wakukao Shoal region in Tsurumi island is full of Sweet Flowers. Travelers can use the southern Teleport Waypoint to collect over 15 flowers instantly. They can avoid cliffs that require them to consume stamina and climb.
Apart from the Marvelous Merchandise event, players can use Sweet Flower as a cooking ingredient. Players can prepare dishes such as Sweet Madame and other ingredients like Sugar with it.
As of now, version 2.6 is live, and the third phase of the update is right around the corner. The developers will soon announce the release date of Genshin Impact version 2.7, which is expected to bring in Yelan and Kuki Shinobu.