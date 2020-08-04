Free Fire is immensely popular among the fans of battle royale genre. The developers have left no stoned unturned to keep the game fresh and to make sure that the players never get bored.

The game is developed by 111Dotstudios and published by Garena. Some players, out of curiosity, wish to know where is the office of Garena.

Where is the office of Garena Free Fire?

According to LinkedIn, these are the locations of Garena’s offices around the world.

All locations (Picture Courtesy: Garena / LinkedIn)

Primary Office

1 Fusionopolis Place, #17-10, Galaxis Singapore, Singapore 138522, SG

Other locations

89 AIA Capital Center, 24th Floor, Ratchadaphisek Road, Dindaeng Sub-District,

Dindaeng District, Bangkok 10400, TH

29th Floor, Lotte Center Hanoi, 54 Lieu Giai str., Cong Vi ward Ba Dinh District, Ha Noi 0, VN

Pacific Century Place 29F, SCBD Lot 10, Jl Jend Sudirman Kav. 52-53 Jakarta, Jakarta Selatan 12190, ID

Suite 18.01, Level 18, The Gardens North Tower Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, Kuala Lumpur 59200, MY

8/F World Plaza, 5th Ave Fort Bonifacio Global City, Manila 0, PH

23F, Building B, New Caohejing I.B.C, 391 Guiping Road Shanghai, Shanghai 200233, CN

10F, No.88, Yanchang Rd, Xinyi Dist Taipei City, Taipei 110, TW

OB23 update in Garena Free Fire

The most recent OB23 update of Garena Free Fire introduced several new features to the game. The latest update is called 3VOLUTION, and it brought in a new character (Luqueta), a pet (Mr Waggor), AUG gun, and more.

The third-anniversary event will begin on the 22nd of August. Various special events will be added to the game to celebrate this occasion. The players will be able to obtain Hayato ‘Firebrand’ character for free during the event.

