Where to get a Jacket to stay warm during the winters in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the Forest introduces harsh climate as one of its many new features. Players coming from its predecessor will be surprised to learn that they will now face snowy and windy climates, for which they must prepare extensively. They will have to prepare extensively and gather the necessary resources.

The Jacket is one such resource that is absolutely necessary for the winter season. Without it, players will most likely freeze to death. Due to its importance in the game, this guide will cover how to get it.

Sons of the Forest guide: Which area is the Winter Jacket located in?

This is where the winter jacket can be found (Image via mapgenie.io)

To find the Winter Jacket:

Follow the GPS to a campsite in the southwestern region of the map. There you will find a campsite near a lake and in front of a waterfall. There should be two tents. The Jacket should be in the one with the rotting corpse. Other useful loot can be found here as well. Press E on the Jacket to pick it up.

Once this garment is equipped, players will have a much easier time surviving the cold weather. This is an incredibly necessary item to grab for anyone trying to progress in their game.

Other ways to survive the winter season

Survivors should always keep a torch in their inventory as it is a great source of light and heat. Plants and animals will not be as easily available in cold weather. It is best to stock up on these resources and dry them on a drying rack to preserve them.

As mentioned, heat sources like campfires, torches, and the winter jacket are excellent at keeping survivors alive.

Most of the lakes and other water sources freeze up, so it is best to keep a reserve of water before winter rolls in. Some sources will remain unfrozen, so players can go out looking for them if they run out.

New features in Sons of the Forest

Sons of the forest features a brand new map that is four times larger than its predecessor. It introduces two new companions, one of which is Kelvin, who is deaf and unable to speak. He can take written commands from the player to go out and collect resources or build structures like campfires.

Virginia is a three-legged, three-armed woman who can be given weapons to. She can aid survivors in fending off dangers and fighting the many enemies in the game.

People can choose to play this game co-op, with up to eight players being supported in the game. It is an open-world first-person survival game set on an island inhabited by cannibals and other terrifying creatures.

It continues the mysterious and weird story of the first game and lets the player uncover more of the forest’s secrets. It also introduces a winter climate, which was not part of the previous game.

Sons of the Forest is still in Early Access and interested parties can pick it up and play it on the PC. Readers can click here for more guides and information about the game.

Poll : 0 votes