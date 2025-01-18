Where to get Sugarcane in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley introduces players to a variety of activities to keep them engaged for hours, and cooking is a particularly popular one that lets them prepare delicious meals in the game. These dishes are cooked using the items found across different regions of the map. With over 400 recipes to choose from, each meal will require players to hunt for different ingredients, with some being more difficult to obtain than others.
Sugarcane is, fortunately, an easy ingredient to collect in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and it falls under the Sweets category. This article will cover everything you need to know about finding Sugarcane in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Location of Sugarcane in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Every ingredient is found in a different biome, and the same goes for Sugarcane, which can only be located in Dazzle Beach. This location can be unlocked by spending 1,000 Dreamlight, after which players are free to interact with the Goofy's Stall in the area. You can purchase Sugarcane or its seeds for 29 or 5 Star Coins, respectively.
If you choose to buy the seeds, you can sow them in the ground and wait for seven minutes to get fully grown Sugarcane. It is recommended that you buy the seeds to save up on Star Coins, as the fully grown variant costs more. You can sow them anywhere you like, as they are not restricted to any particular biome.
How to use Sugarcane in Disney Dreamlight Valley?
Now that you know how to acquire Sugarcane in Disney Dreamlight Valley, it is time to put this Sweet to use. The main use of this item is as an ingredient in various meals in the game that typically fall under the Sweets category. Here are a few recipes that can be cooked using Sugarcane in Dreamlight Valley:
1) Apple Sorbet
- Energy: +1,077
- Star Coins: 271
- Ingredients: Apple and Sugarcane
2) Apple-Cider-Glazed Salmon
- Energy: +1,572
- Star Coins: 271
- Ingredients: Apple, Salmon and Sugarcane
3) Aurora's Cake
- Energy: +1,572
- Star Coins: 767
- Ingredients: Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg, Any Fruit and Milk
4) Banana Ice Cream
- Energy: +1,884
- Star Coins: 641
- Ingredients: Slush Ice, Banana, Milk and Sugarcane
5) Banana Split
- Energy: +2,074
- Star Coins: 714
- Ingredients: Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane and Any sweet
6) Beignets
- Energy: +912
- Star Coins: 524
- Ingredients: Canola, Wheat, Egg and Sugarcane
7) Birthday Cake
- Energy: +2,310
- Star Coins: 749
- Ingredients: Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg and Butter
8) Biscuits
- Energy: +679
- Star Coins: 294
- Ingredients: Wheat, Sugarcane, and Butter
9) Boba Tea
- Energy: +714
- Star Coins: 323
- Ingredients: Sugarcane and Milk
10) Caramel Apples
- Energy: +638
- Star Coins: 56
- Ingredients: Sugarcane and Apple
These are just some of the dishes that use Sugarcane as an ingredient.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.