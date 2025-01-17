How to make Okra Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a ton of activities for the players to get lost in. One of the most popular activities is cooking, where they get to prepare different types of dishes using the ingredients they collect during exploration. With over 400 recipes to choose from, it can be difficult to pick the right one, considering the preparation process of some dishes is harder compared to others.

Fortunately, Okra Soup is an easy dish to cook, requiring only one ingredient as it is a one-star meal. This article will cover everything you need to know about cooking Okra Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to cook Okra Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Take the Ocra back to the Cooking Station (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Okra Soup is simple to cook because it requires only one ingredient, which is Okra. Once you have collected this item, take it back to the nearest Cooking Station you can find and place it in the pot.

Stir the ingredients well, and soon your meal will be ready to serve. Now that the dish has been prepared, you can either sell it for 136 Star Coins or consume it to replenish 99 lost Energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Location of ingredients for Okra Soup in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Okra can be found in the Glade of Trust biome (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Greymane Gaming)

Now that you know the process of cooking Okra Soup, it is time to look for the ingredients. Okra can be purchased for 171 Star Coins from Goofy's Stall in the Glade of Trust biome. Alternatively, you can purchase the seeds of this ingredient for 135 Star Coins and sow them for two hours to harvest the yield later.

However, before you access Goofy's Stall to buy this item, you must fix his shop, which will cost you 2,000 Star Coins. Once the stall has been repaired, you need to upgrade it two times to make sure Okra is available on sale, which will cost you a total of 15,000 Star Coins.

However, before you do all this, you first need to gain access to the Glade of Trust biome, which will cost you 5,000 Dreamlight. This is not a hefty amount when compared to the entry price of other biomes, meaning even early-game players can collect the required Dreamlight easily to visit this location.

