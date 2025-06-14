Where to mine minerals in The Alters

Minerals are one of the most important resources in The Alters. Without them, you can’t build essential modules like the Infirmary or Social Room, which are key to keeping your crew alive and productive. So once you set up your base and are comfortable managing your Alters, your next big step is heading out to mine some Minerals.

This guide will walk you through where to find Minerals, how to reach the deposits safely, and why they matter so much.

Where to find mineral deposits in The Alters

Head beyond the base and past the Anomalies to reach the Mineral deposit (Image via 11 bit Studios)

You’ll find the main Mineral Deposit in one of the farthest areas from your base, just before the broken bridge. To reach it, you must have these two items with you.

Drill Charges for breaking through rock walls

for breaking through rock walls Climbing Hook for navigating cliffs and steep areas

Be prepared for your first encounter with Anomalies on the way. These are dangerous energy fields that cause radiation damage if you touch them. It doesn't kill you instantly, but if your radiation meter fills up, your run could end. Just move slowly and carefully around them. There are usually safe paths through if you take your time.

Keep an eye out for small gold cube-shaped deposits as you explore — these are the visual aid for Minerals.

How to mine minerals in The Alters

Once you find the deposit, place your Scanner to pinpoint the deepest Mineral-rich area. If you’ve completed the Fundamentals mission, you’ll know how this works.

Next, you must run Pylons to connect the deposit to your base. Once that’s done, Fast Travel between the outpost and your base becomes available. You can then assign any idle Alters to begin mining operations.

What minerals are used for

At first, you’ll use Minerals to build the Infirmary and Social Room — but the Infirmary should be your top priority. It helps you manage injuries and illnesses from hazards like Anomalies or kitchen malfunctions. Later in the game, certain upgrades or missions will require a lot of them, and running out at the wrong time can seriously slow you down.

Exploring for Minerals in The Alters might feel risky early on, but it’s worth it. Unlocking your first Mining Outpost gives you access to critical upgrades and infrastructure. Just ensure you’re geared up, cautious around Anomalies, and managing your Alters efficiently.

