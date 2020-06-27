Where is the orchard in Fortnite Season 3?

The orchard is one of the locations where you can find and forage apples in Fortnite.

These fruits need to be consumed so that newer challenges can be unlocked.

The orchard location in Fortnite Season 3 is interesting to say the least. Even if there are not a lot of location-specific challenges here, completing the “foraged apples” challenge will unlock the Pipeman, Hayman and Timber Trent location challenges.

The “foraged apples” challenge requires you to look for apples that have fallen on the ground near the trees. Picking them up and consuming them is the only thing you have to do, although the one other thing you need to make sure is that your health is below 100% when you consume them.

Before you get to work completing this challenge, and then the subsequent location challenges that it will unlock, you need to know where exactly the orchard is.

In this article, we will tell you about the exact location of the orchard in Fortnite, and all other related information that you may need!

First and foremost, in case you are wondering why you suddenly need to forage for health items like apples, the new update has changed the way foraged items work in Fortnite. While earlier, one could consume foraged items to get a health or shield boost, these items can now be carried around in the inventory and used later on in Fortnite.

Therefore, not only are these foraged apples useful for unlocking new challenges, particularly Week 2 Fortnite challenges, but this has led to an increase in the number of players wandering around the woods of the orchard as well.

As far as the location is concerned, the orchard is towards the north east of the Fortnite map, just towards the north of Frenzy farm, between F2 and F3. Here, you will come across a farmer’s market with the statue of a big red rooster on the roof of the main building.

The orchard is behind the market, and has two fields on either side of the barn and farm that you will find behind it. The trees are towards the far side on both the fields, while apples can be found on the ground near them. Further, you can also find some fruit boxes inside the building, so in case the apples have already been foraged by other players, you can always spend some time looking around!

You can see the exact location of the orchard in the image below:

