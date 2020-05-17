Where to find golden pipe wrenches in Fortnite

Midas in Fortnite ((Image Courtesy: Forbes)

Fortnite's Season 2: Chapter 2 has introduced a new top-secret theme. It focuses on the war between two factions, Shadow and Ghost, to restore peace on the Island. This chapter also introduced new agents such as Brutus, Maya, Skye, Meowsles and Midas.

Midas is the man with the golden touch. The character is inspired by the old story of King Midas who could turn everything he touched into gold. Midas is usually seen in the Agency (new point of interest in Fortnite) carrying the drum gun with him which is a very powerful and overpowered weapon in the game. The gun’s insane fire-rate mixed with the high base damage ensures that the players who have this gun in their inventory will be dangerously strong during the game.

The new Battle pass of Chapter 2 of Fortnite also brings a few more agent-exclusive challenges, one of them is Midas's missions. One of those missions requires the player to visit five different locations to collect golden wrenches throughout the Fortnite Island. Completing this mission will grant you 40,000 Experience points in Fortnite.

However, to make it easier for you, we have described every location precisely and given a map referencing all the locations below. Follow the grid codes to find exact locations.

Fortnite: Spots to find the Golden Pipe Wrenches (Left to Right) on the map

Locations of the Golden Wrenches (Image Courtesy: Epic Games)

Spot #1- B6: Once you reach the shown location in Shanty Town you shall find a swamp. Inside the swamp, there will be a peculiar-looking structure made of pipes with candles on the top of it, land near the bottom of the structure and you will find the golden wrench there.

Spot #2- C1: Once you reach the shown location, it is pretty easy to find this golden wrench here as you go up the lighthouse (by either building or using the chopper) you will find the wrench floating in the air.

Spot #3- D8: Once you reach the shown location, you will notice a strange-looking thin metal man figure. If you climb up to his left hand, you will find the golden wrench there.

Spot #4- H2: Once you reach the shown location, you will need to find a large pipe above which you will find the wrench.

Advertisement

Spot #5- H4: Once you reach the shown location, you will see a sewage filled with murky water. Jump in it and you will have your final wrench to complete this Fortnite mission.

If you need more clues to find these golden wrenches, you can also refer to this video.