Where to watch PMPL South Asia Scrims and its complete schedule

PMPL South Asia will offer a daily prize pool of $1000

The broadcast for the Scrims will begin every day at 5:00 PM IST

PMPL South Asia Scrims

PMPL South Asia 2020 is underway but the tournament has been postponed till further notice, as the Indian government announces lockdown for 21 days till 14th April. However, to keep the hype among the fans, the officials have introduced PMPL South Asia Scrims which will feature a daily prize pool of $1000.

The winning amount will be distributed among the first three teams, out of which the team leading the points table will secure $700. The second and third team on the leaderboard will take $200 and $100 respectively.

#PMPL South Asia Scims Day 1 is here! Top 20 Squads from South Asia will compete with each other for the daily prize pool of $1000 & to keep you all entertained!



Matches:

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Sanhok

Match 4: Erangel



Prizepool:

1st- 700$

2nd- 200$

3rd- 100$ pic.twitter.com/VOBOotlOpA — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) March 25, 2020

The first day of the PMPL South Asia Scrims is over and here are the complete details regarding the broadcast and schedule of the tourney.

PMPL South Asia Scrims Schedule:

A total of four matches will be played each day and the 20 squads who have been qualified for PMPL South Asia will be competing against each other for the prize pool.

List of Maps

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Vikendi

Match 3: Miramar

Match 4: Erangel

Note: All the matches will be played in third perspective mode.

PMPL South Asia Scrims Live Stream details:

The Scrim matches of South Asia Region will be live-streamed on the official PUBG Mobile Esports Youtube Channel. The stream is scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST daily and will end around 9:00 PM IST. However, PUBG Mobile hasn't announced yet that till how many days the scrims will go on.