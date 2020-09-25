Since the beginning of Fortnite Season 4, players have been given weekly Wolverine challenges that need to be completed to unlock the character. For Week 4, we had the ‘Launch off all Sentinel Hands without touching the ground’ challenge. This week, we have a new Wolverine challenge that is straightforward enough to be completed in one attempt.

This week, Fortnite players need to simply ‘locate a Trask Transport Truck’. As there is a single Trask Transport truck currently on the map, this task can still become tricky if gamers do not know the exact location. The challenge will take them one step closer to acquiring the Wolverine outfit, which is undoubtedly enough incentive to go around looking for the Truck.

Fortnite's Wolverine challenges

In this article, we look at everything Fortnite players need to know in order this precise location.

Where is the Trask Transport Truck in Fortnite?

The Trask Transport truck can be found to the north of the map, inside coordinate C1. This site is to the northeast of Coral Castle, although players will be better off getting there by going towards the northwest from Doom’s Domain.

Gamers can have a look at the picture below to get a better idea.

Image Credits: HarryNinetyFour, YouTube

The Trask Transport truck is built on one of the circular pieces of Earth on which some other Marvel locations have cropped up. These include Panther’s Prowl and the Ant Manor, both Marvel-themed sites to have emerged on platforms. The truck itself is pretty hard to miss, and is purple in color.

Image Credits: GamesRadar

There is a green direction sign-board near the location with ‘Trask Industries’ written across it. Once players get to this location, all they need to do is go near the truck. This should be enough to complete the challenge, and they will receive a notification on the top of their screens.

As already mentioned, completing this challenge in Fortnite will take gamers one step closer to acquiring the highly-anticipated Wolverine skin. Finally, users must keep an eye out for enemies who will all be rushing towards this location to complete the challenge as well.

