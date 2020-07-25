Where is the vending machine in COD Mobile

The developers of COD Mobile have been adding several new features to enhance the gaming experience. One of the newer features that had been added are the vending machines.

The battle royale mode of the game now features these machines that provides various items like ammo, gun and even vehicles.

In this article, we will discuss where you can find these vending machines and use them.

Also read: Mini Drummer in COD Mobile: All you need to know

What are vending machines in COD Mobile?

As mentioned earlier, the game features three types of vending machines; each of these offers multiple items. This feature certainly comes to your aid if you are not able to find good loot.

Ammo vending machine

Vehicle vending machine

Guns vending machine

Advertisement

How to use vending machines?

You will have to go close to the vending machine, at which point a menu appears. You will then have to press confirm to get the item.

How to use vending machines

Where are the vending machines present in COD Mobile?

Presently, vending machines are only present at one location. They can be found at the Black Market.

Most of you got to know about the location of vending machines from the Mini Drummer. As previously discussed, when someone uses a sparker on the Mini Drummer, it gives out various rewards. Alongside this, there is also a tip projected stating: "Find treasures and hidden gems galore in the Black Market."

Tip displayed upon using the Mini Drummer (Picture Courtesy: NNW N/YT)

So it can be assumed that the gems and treasures in the Black Market allude to the vending machines.

Also, there is a broken screen at the Black Market, and when you fix it, a recording is played, which also states information about vending machines being present at the location.