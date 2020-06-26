Where is the yacht in Fortnite Season 3?

The yacht was first featured in the Fortnite map during Chapter 2 Season 2.

The yacht is also the location where the Deadpool skin challenge ends.

Credit: fortnite.fandom.com

The yacht was first featured in the Fortnite map in Chapter 2 Season 2, and has since evolved into an important location for quite a few challenges, including the Deadpool skin challenge that we talked about here.

It came into prominence because the Marvel superhero left a floaty there, and sent a message that read:

“Hey you! I’m throwing the best party ever over at the Yacht to celebrate. Bring your own Slurp!”

Credit: youtube.com

The yacht is also the location where the Deadpool skin challenge ends, with the requirement of dance moves being performed in order to unlock the original skin. It is one of the headquarters of EGO, which has multiple bases scattered around the Fortnite map.

Further, the yacht has many rooms, including Meowscles Kitten room, a gym and a bar, and also a golden statue of the now-deceased knight, Midas. It also has a mini jacuzzi, a helipad and a large living area for its guests.

Credit: gamelife.com

The Deadpool yacht has the exact same layout, albeit with some of his character-themed decorations. As of now, however, the yacht has been turned into a cargo ship, as the Deadpool collaboration has ended in Fortnite. Instead, various references to Aquaman can be seen lying around. Further, the yacht has lost a bit of its sheen, and has discolorations in the metallic parts of the hull.

With that in mind, below is all the information you need in relation to the yacht's location in Fortnite:

The yacht can be found towards the northwest-most point of the Fortnite map, beyond the Steamy Stanks, which is a power plant that belongs to Kevolution Energy, a power company that is based around Cube technology.

Credit: dailyexpress.com

The area around the yacht is deserted, with deep blue sea waters and a small island towards its southwest. The island has a reboot van, which is used by players to bring their teammates back to life after they have collected their reboot cards.

Regardless, even if the yacht was one of the most crucial locations with respect to past challenges and seasons, it has now been reduced to a cargo ship. Not a lot of things might attract your interest here, except for the Deadpool insignia with an Aquaman-themed trident in his left hand.

Credit: youtube.com

However, once you get there, keep in mind that the yacht is still an area where you can easily find good loot. Therefore, there is always a good chance of you running into another player(s).