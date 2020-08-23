The temptation of skins, characters, pets, and costume bundles is very challenging to resist in Free Fire. Not all these exclusive in-game items can be availed for free or by spending gold coins. Some can only be purchased using diamonds, which aren't free, and users have to pay from their pockets to procure this in-game currency.

It costs INR 80 to get 100 diamonds, INR 250 to get 310 diamonds, and so forth. Many players cannot afford to spend on diamonds, however, and they do not have an option to purchase it. Hence, they look for other ways to get diamonds for free in Free Fire.

In this article, we will discuss an application which gives this in-game currency for free.

Which app gives free diamonds in Free Fire?

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards (Image Credits: Google Play Store)

Google Opinion Rewards is developed by Google and is one of the best apps to get free diamonds in the game. The app was released in India back in May 2017, but very few Free Fire players know about it.

Users have to answer short and simple surveys to get Google Play Credit or Balance, which can be directly utilised to purchase diamonds from the Google Play Store.

This app has over 50 million downloads on the Play Store and is rated over 4.3 stars thanks to 19 million reviews, which underlines its legitimacy.

How to use Google Opinion Rewards

It is a simple task to use this app. Players can follow the steps given below to get free diamonds from here:

Step 1: The gamer must download the application from Google Play Store.

Step 2: The app prompts the user to enter basic information like name, age, and location. Based on it, the surveys will be provided.

The frequency of the survey and the rewards that the players receive will vary.

Gamers should not resort to the usage of any illicit tools like unlimited diamonds generators and unlimited diamond mod APKs, since they are illegal, and hence, prohibited. Usage of mod applications will lead to a permanent ban.

