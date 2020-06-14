Which is the best special character in PUBG Mobile?

A quick guide on the best special characters in PUBG Mobile.

All these characters have special abilities that come in very handy.

Best Special Characters in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has launched various special characters in the game. All these characters come with various special abilities.

Players can choose from among four different characters in the game. Some of these special characters need to be purchased, while others require UC or character vouchers. In this article, we discuss about the best special character in PUBG Mobile.

List of Special Characters in PUBG Mobile:

#1 Victor:

Best Special Character in PUBG Mobile

Victor was the first special character to be launched in PUBG Mobile. Victor's character is free for all PUBG Mobile players. The special ability of Victor is reducing SMG reloading up to 10% upon reaching Level 9. Victor also comes with a special Victor voice chat.

#2 Sara:

Best Special Character in PUBG Mobile

Sara is the only female special character in PUBG Mobile. Sara's character has a special ability to increase vehicle durability. On a full upgrade, this special character can increase vehicle durability to a maximum of 10%. It costs 600 UC or 600 character vouchers to unlock this character in PUBG Mobile.

Advertisement

#3 Carlo:

Best Special Character in PUBG Mobile

Carlo is one of the best-looking characters in the game. He has a fabulous hairstyle and outfit. Carlo has a special ability, and that is to reduce fall damage by 24% when upgraded to Level 9. The price of Carlo is 1200 UC or 1200 character vouchers.

#4 Andy:

Best Special Character in PUBG Mobile

Andy's character is the latest addition to the list of special characters in PUBG Mobile. This character has a special ability to increase the gun draw and put-away speed. It can increase the speed of putting away and drawing guns to a maximum of 16% upon full upgrade. The character costs 1200 UC or 1200 character vouchers.

Which is the best Special Character in PUBG Mobile?

Now coming to selecting the best special character in PUBG Mobile, we can say that Sara is one of the best special characters in the game.

Most of the time, when players travel in vehicles, they are more exposed to getting killed in vehicle explosions. With the Sara character's ability to increase vehicle durability, you and your vehicle are safer for a longer duration in the game. Other characters like Victor are only applicable in SMGs, which most players don't prefer to use.

Carlos character's ability to reduce fall damage doesn't have a great significance in most of the matches. The Andy character's abilities can be used only in drawing guns and putting away guns.

Do Checkout: Best Tricks To Increase K/D In PUBG Mobile.