Free Fire: Which country is the game from?

The game is published by Garena in India, Brazil, Mexico, and Southeast Asia.

Garena Free Fire is one of the most popular battle royale games in the mobile segment. The game has several distinctive features, which differentiates it from other battle royale games.

Free Fire was the most downloaded mobile game in 2019 and received the ‘Best Popular Vote Game’ award by Google Play Store. The game has over 500 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Origin of Free Fire

PUBG PC received a positive response from the gaming community. Since then, many developers started coming forward to develop battle royale games. Vietnamese game developer 111dots Studio developed Free Fire Battle Royale.

The testing for the game begun in September 2017. The Beta version of Free Fire released on 20 November 2018 followed by its release on 4 December 2018.

The game was received quite well by the players – garnering great support in Brazil and Thailand.

The game is published by Garena, a digital service company from Singapore in India, Brazil, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The game is published by 111dots Studio globally and Omens Studio in the Netherlands.

The game is unique in comparison to its competitors and is appreciated by players and competitors.

The parent company of Garena is Sea Limited which also offers Shopee and SeaMonkey. However, it also crucial to note that Tencent is the primary stakeholder in Sea Limited and owns 39.7% of the shares.

Hence, the origin of Free Fire cannot be directly traced back to Vietnam and Singapore.

