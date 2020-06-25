Which country is Hill Climb Racing from? Tracing the origin of one of India's most popular games

The origin of Hill Climb Racing can be traced back to Finland.

Hill Climb Racing is predominantly enjoyed by kids courtesy of its simple gameplay.

Hill Climb Racing (Image Courtesy: Google Play Store)

Hill Climb Racing is a physics-based racing game which was released way back in 2012 and is one of the most-loved games in India.

Its gameplay is incredibly simple. All a player has to do is control a driver across hilly terrain and help him collect coins along the way. These coins can then be utilised to upgrade the vehicles.

Hill Climb Racing is compatible for Android, iOS, Microsoft Windows and Windows Phone.

The Origin of Hill Climb Racing

The company which released Hill Climb Racing. Image: Fingersoft.

Hill Climb Racing was originally developed by a man named Toni Fingerroos. Fingerroos is a self-taught programmer from Finland and is the founder of Fingersoft, which is the company that released Hill Climb Racing.

Hill Climb Racing: China Edition

Hill Climb Racing: China Edition (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

Even though Hill Climb Racing does not originally have any association with China, there is a Chinese version of the game which was released in 2015.

Fingersoft collaborated with MyGamez, a publishing platform for high-quality foreign mobile game titles in China, and released the Chinese version of the game called ‘Hill Climb Racing: China Edition’. The theme of the game was changed to suit the Chinese audience but the gameplay remained the same.

Updates and Success

Hill Climb Racing 2 (Image Courtesy: YouTube)

The makers of Hill Climb Racing ensure that players receive upgrades from time to time and also give them access to an in-game garage and various gems.

The game enjoyed a decent level of success and its developers earned a good amount of profit in the first fiscal year. Fingersoft's net sales continued to rise and the company was so happy with the game's achievements that it introduced a second title called 'Hill Climb Racing 2'- in 2016 for Android and iOS devices and in March 2018 for Windows 10.

On April 2018, Hill Climb Racing became the second Finnish mobile game- after Rovio's Angry Birds- to reach the one billion mark in downloads. Sadly, the game's sales have fallen in the last couple of years with the emergence of battle royale games.