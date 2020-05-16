Which country made Free Fire? The journey of the popular battle royale game

Garena Free Fire

Awarded the title of the "most downloaded game in 2019" on the Google Play Store, Garena Free Fire, alternatively known as just Free Fire has grown substantially in stature. In fact, it is gradually becoming the gaming community's preferred mobile battle royale title. It has steadily carved a niche for itself in the market and has delivered on their initial promise by rolling out improvements with each subsequent update.

(picture credits: Gaming Plus)

Published and developed by Garena, Free Fire currently has 450 million users and their player base is growing in number. It stands out in the battle royale genre as it offers character specific upgrades and skill tree progressions that other popular battle royale games do not provide.

Garena

Origin of Free Fire

Garena (parent company: Sea Limited) has its headquarters in Singapore and it specialized in distributing online games in SouthEast Asian countries and Taiwan on their platform Garena+. They offered popular games such as League of Legends.

Founded in 2009, Garena (global arena), solidified their position as an online retailing company. In 2017, they decided to develop their own game for mobile phones after the continued success of other popular mobile battle royale titles.

Free Fire became the fourth most downloaded game in 2018 & 2019

With help from 111Dot Studios, Garena developed their battle royale game and named it 'Garena Free Fire', releasing it on both the Google Play Store and iOS store. It quickly rose through the ranks to become one of the most downloaded and positively reviewed mobile phone battle royale titles.

Critics and users have praised the game for its accessible nature, meaning that its graphical requirements were optimized to suit the hardware on low to mid-range smartphones. On the other hand, most other games of this size required a robust upper-range smartphone. Consequently, Free Fire became the most widely preferred battle royale title for its efficient functioning on all smartphones at all levels.

Free Fire has now become one of the most popular battle royale games, not just in South-East Asian countries but in India as well, due to its graphical stability and character based progression systems.

It offers a more in-depth experience than most other mobile games in its genre. Its game-play loop is accessible to a large player base. It is easy to pick up the controls and learn the nuances of Free Fire in a short amount of time, thereby making it one of the most played games in 2019.

