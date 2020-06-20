Who makes the most profit from PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is perhaps the most popular battle royale game across the world.

The game's sole source of income comes from in-game purchases made by the users.

Which company makes the most profit from PUBG Mobile? (Picture Courtesy: Wallpaperden)

Players from all across the world play PUBG Mobile, which has attained enormous success and has a huge presence in the gaming community. The game is also expanding both in the casual front as well as the competitive scene, with over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

PUBG Mobile has also outshone other offerings and earns a lot of money because of multiple in-game items like skins, outfits and emotes, which can be purchased by players using in-game currency (UC). These in-game purchases are the sole source of income for the game.

But do these players know which company earns the most money from PUBG Mobile?

Quantum — an internal division of Tencent Games — and LightSpeed have developed PUBG Mobile. Tencent, which also distributes the game, is the video game division of Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings. It is one of the largest video game publishers across the world.

It is safe to say that PUBG Mobile generates good revenue for this Chinese conglomerate. According to a report by Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile generated a revenue of $226 million in the month of May, making it the highest-grossing game of the month across the world.

Also, according to various reports, the game averaged around $7 million in revenue per month last year in India.

PUBG Mobile isn’t the only game or developer in which Tencent has invested. The Chinese multinational also has full ownership of Riot Games, the developers of Valorant. They also have a 40 percent stake in EPIC Games, which develops Fortnite — incidentally PUBG’s most significant rival in the battle royale genre. They also have a significant holding in Supercell.

It is safe to say since Tencent Games has developed the game, a significant chunk of the revenue goes to them, and a small part might go PUBG Corporation. However, any clause between the two is not available on the public domain, so it is impossible to calculate the exact numbers.