Which is the easiest character to play in Risk of Rain 2?

When it comes to the easiest character to play in Risk of Rain 2, Artificer likely takes the cake. The game features 11 different characters that players can choose from and learning some of them can be quite tricky. Thankfully, using Artificer is extremely simple to figure out, and even can help people learn other parts of the game.

Let's take a closer look at the Artificer in Risk of Rain 2 and why she is the easiest character to play.

What makes Artificer the easiest character to play in Risk of Rain 2?

Artificer can be a lot of fun to use (Image via Hopoo Games || YouTube/Astro)

Health - 110

110 Health Regeneration - 1.5 (D), 1 (R), 0.6 (M)

1.5 (D), 1 (R), 0.6 (M) Damage - 12

12 Speed - 7 meters per second

7 meters per second Armor - 0

Artificer shines in Risk of Rain 2 once you get proper command over her abilities, which are, luckily, very easy to figure out. Here are all of the Artificer's abilities and how you can get the most out of them:

ENV Suit: This is the character's passive ability and allows her to hover out of harm's way. Simply holding the jump button will propel you into the air making it extremely easy to dodge enemy attacks. You will need to use this quite often since Artificer doesn't have a ton of health.

This is the character's passive ability and allows her to hover out of harm's way. Simply holding the jump button will propel you into the air making it extremely easy to dodge enemy attacks. You will need to use this quite often since Artificer doesn't have a ton of health. Flame Bolt: The primary ability for Artificer allows the character to fire a bolt of fire that can deal up to 280% damage. If you ignite enemies, you can deal up to 50% extra damage, making it ideal for most situations.

The primary ability for Artificer allows the character to fire a bolt of fire that can deal up to 280% damage. If you ignite enemies, you can deal up to 50% extra damage, making it ideal for most situations. Plasma Bolt: Another primary ability, the Plasma Bolt deals AOE damage and can deal up to 280% damage in a small area. If you use it well, you can easily wipe out entire groups at once.

Another primary ability, the Plasma Bolt deals AOE damage and can deal up to 280% damage in a small area. If you use it well, you can easily wipe out entire groups at once. Charged Nano Bomb: The Charged Nano Bomb is one of the best abilities in Artificer's kit. You can charge it while sprinting away from your enemies, and a quick turnaround will allow you to deal some amount of damage regardless of where you aim. It can also explode on contact, affecting a 14m radius around it.

The Charged Nano Bomb is one of the best abilities in Artificer's kit. You can charge it while sprinting away from your enemies, and a quick turnaround will allow you to deal some amount of damage regardless of where you aim. It can also explode on contact, affecting a 14m radius around it. Cast Nano-Spear: While it may be a little tricky to unlock and aim, the cast Nano-Spear can deal 400-1200% damage making it excellent for those tanky enemies.

While it may be a little tricky to unlock and aim, the cast Nano-Spear can deal 400-1200% damage making it excellent for those tanky enemies. Snap freeze: Snap Freeze doesn't do a lot, but it can help you stop your enemies in their tracks by creating a barrier that deals 100% damage.

Snap Freeze doesn't do a lot, but it can help you stop your enemies in their tracks by creating a barrier that deals 100% damage. Flamethrower: The Flamethrower can deal with massive amounts of damage; however, you need to be at close range to use it effectively, so don't try to use it against big groups.

The Flamethrower can deal with massive amounts of damage; however, you need to be at close range to use it effectively, so don't try to use it against big groups. Ion Surge: Ion Surge is perhaps the best ability Artificer has, this allows the character to escape almost any situation. The burst you make while flying up to the sky also deals AoE damage to all enemies in the area.

You can stay airborne and continue to pummel your enemies from a distance as Artificer (Image via Hopoo Games || YouTube/Astro)

If you struggle with taking on the overwhelming number of enemies Risk of Rain 2 can throw at you sometimes, you can simply stay airborne and continue to rain hell on them from above. This will allow you to eliminate large groups of enemies while staying out of harm's way.

As long as you get comfortable with Artificer's movement, you will have an easy time dealing with most threats thanks to her insane damage potential.

