Which gun is better in PUBG mobile: AKM or M762?

AKM vs M762 comparison

Weapons are one of the primary reasons why PUBG Mobile is so popular among users. The unique combination of guns like M416, Beryl, AKM, SMGs, and Snipers make the game even more enjoyable. Also, for every weapon, there are different cartridges used.

One of the most popular and deadly cartridges in the game is the 7.62 mm one. The guns which use 7.62 mm are AKM, M762, MK-14, Kar-98, and MK-14, while the most preferred Assault Rifles among these are AKM and M762. However, there has always been a debate about the efficacies of AKM and M762. On that note, let us have a look at which one among the AKM and M762 is the better one.

AKM vs M762 - Which one is better in PUBG Mobile:

Damage Comparison of AKM and M762

Both these guns are quite similar, and use the 7.62 mm cartridge. There are only a few subtle differences between the two. A detailed enumeration of their differences is as follows:

~Damage: AKM has considerably more damage than the Beryl M762. AKM does 49 damage, while the destructive power of M762 is 47. Both the guns, with 3-4 sprays, can pierce an opponent's level 2 or even level 3 helmet.

~Recoil. The AKM has a higher recoil than the M762. That is why it is challenging to handle the AKM when it comes to fighting in mid-range combat. The recoil of the M762 is more comfortable to control. If you can control the recoil of the Beryl M762, then it is highly recommended that you use it as your primary weapon.

Attachments in AKM

~Attachments. The AKM has only three attachment slots: muzzle, magazine, and the scope. The M762 has four, including the three from the AKM, as well as an under-barrel attachment. In AKM, a compensator is a better option to control the high recoil. The M762 would be more stable with a compensator, but doesn't need that because it can use foregrips like Angle, Vertical, and other grips, for better recoil control and stability.

~Firing Rate. Both guns are incredibly accurate at a single fire mode. The AKM only has a unique fire mode, and a full auto mode. The M762 has three firing modes which are: full auto, single fire, and a three-round burst. AKM does more damage per bullet, and is better for extended ranges. AKM shoots much slower than M762, making the M762 the one with a higher DPS.

Specifications of Beryl M762

The above comparison makes the M762 seem like a better choice than the AKM. However, once you can master the AKM, only the Groza or the Mk47 Mutant would be comparable with the sheer crippling power of the AKM. The AKM is a dangerous weapon. However, until you can master it, the M762 is the better choice.

