Which platform could Pokimane sign to? Twitch, YouTube and Facebook Gaming, among guesses

With the official announcement of the end of Imane "Pokimane" Anys' Twitch streaming contract comes a flurry of questions regarding where she'll be going next.

While the streamer has not yet revealed the answer to the big question, she has dropped a date as to when fans will be able to find out her next big career move.

According to a tweet posted to Anys' main Twitter account, the streamer will be making the announcement on February 8, 2022.

i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chapter much love to you all after a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today 🥲i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chaptermuch love to you all after a wild 2 years, my Twitch contract ends today 🥲i’ll see you guys February 8th for the next chapter ❤️ much love to you all

Where will Pokimane stream next in 2022?

Anys' Twitch contract was set for two years, as mentioned in her tweet. January 31, 2022, marked the very last day of her contract and the beginning of the onslaught of questions regarding her next career move. Until she makes the reveal, she will assumedly not be streaming on any platform.

Throughout her entire streaming career, Anys has streamed on Twitch. She is often called the "face" of the platform due to her popularity on and off the forum. As such, many believe she may continue to stay on Twitch, asserting that the purple platform wouldn't risk losing such a big player of theirs.

6th most followed channel on Twitch :) insane.. thank you6th most followed channel on Twitch :) insane.. thank you 💜6th most followed channel on Twitch :) https://t.co/PKW2YopJmm

However, recent times have shown quite the opposite. Ludwig Ahgren, Twitch's former most-subscribed streamer, made the switch by going over to YouTube from the Amazon-owned platform towards the latter end of 2021. He later explained that his move happened as he felt undervalued by Twitch compared to YouTube about contract negotiations.

As such, the possibility of Imane following suit and leaving isn't zero. However, when Ludwig moved, Imane shared her feelings regarding streaming on YouTube in general, expressing that the platform had space to improve.

i'm immensely happy & grateful, numbers aren't everything, but i genuinely had a great time. thank you we hit 7M followers on Twitch today and peaked at 143k viewers, all while doing a no cam stream 🥲i'm immensely happy & grateful, numbers aren't everything, but i genuinely had a great time. thank you we hit 7M followers on Twitch today and peaked at 143k viewers, all while doing a no cam stream 🥲i'm immensely happy & grateful, numbers aren't everything, but i genuinely had a great time. thank you 💜 https://t.co/SeWGA3hkq7

Currently, Imane has a little under 9 million followers on Twitch and averages between 15k to 30k viewers per stream. Her most-streamed title is League of Legends (for 1.23k hours), followed by the Just Chatting category (sitting at 1k hours). Imane generally streams four to six days a week for around four to six hours at a time.

Close friends of Imane have also made significant career moves over the past few months.

Jeremy "Disguised Toast" Wang, who had been on Facebook Gaming for two years, recently returned to the platform after the end of his contract. Meanwhile, Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter renewed her YouTube contract following its recent end.

