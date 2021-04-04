Pokemon would release games as either remakes or in new regions for a while, but in later generations, they started to deliver sequels.

That first happened with Black 2 and White 2. Following those were sequels to Sun and Moon: Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon saw an alternate story compared to the first games but still acted as sequels in a sense.

Just like every other set of games, these two games had newer features. They were not remakes. They also had a variety of differences, forcing fans to dive in and choose which one they liked best in order to purchase.

Which Pokemon version should players pick - Ultra Sun or Ultra Moon?

Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon takes trainers back to the Alola region. That means Alola forms of certain Pokemon are back. New forms of the Legendary Pokemon from each game are also available.

Here are the major differences between both Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon.

Ultra Sun

The games operate on a unique time cycle. Ultra Sun uses the correct internal 3DS clock; hence, it will be daytime in-game when it is daytime for the player.

The exclusive Pokemon remain the same from Sun and Moon, but here they are:

Alolan Vulpix

Houndoom

Passimian

Turtonator

Buzzwole

Kartana

Cranidos

Rampardos

Tirtouga

Carracosta

Cottonee

Whimsicott

Rufflet

Braviary

Blacephalon

Ho-Oh

Latios

Reshiram

Raikou

Dialga

Tornadus

Groudon

Heatran

Xerneas

There will also be differences in the villain's team members. Players in Ultra Sun will face Ultra Recon Squad members Dulce and Zossie. Totem Pokemon always change in regards to which version is being played.

Ultra Moon

The Ultra Recon Squad members for Ultra Moon will be Phyco and Soliera. In regards to the time cycle, Ultra Moon will play 12 hours ahead of the internal DS clock.

Therefore, playing in daytime in real life will see the game played at night.

The exclusive Pokemon are as follows:

Alolan Sandshrew

Manectric

Oranguru

Drampa

Pheromosa

Celesteela

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Archen

Archeops

Petilil

Lilligant

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Stakataka

Lugia

Latias

Zekrom

Entei

Palkia

Thundurus

Kyogre

Regigigas

Yveltal

These are the major differences. Players who often find themselves playing during the day but want to experience Alola at night should buy Ultra Moon and vice versa for Ultra Sun.

Look through the differences, determine which fits better, and choose wisely.