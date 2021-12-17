“While I’m sleeping”: Disguised Toast is looking for streamers to fill in for him during upcoming 48-hour stream

Upon beginning his monumental 48-hour Twitch stream, Disguised Toast revealed that he needed help from other streamers to complete this challenge without compromising on the stream's quality.

While a 48-hour continuous stream involving Toast certainly sounds fun, in reality, it is quite physically challenging for the Canadian streamer to perform for so many hours without sufficient rest. For this reason, he has sought out help by asking for partnered content creators who would be willing to cover for him as he sleeps.

Toast @DisguisedToast looking for partnered streamers willing to talk to my chat while im sleeping during 48h stream



pls send reply/dm looking for partnered streamers willing to talk to my chat while im sleeping during 48h streampls send reply/dm

Disguised Toast wants streamers to cover for him during his 48-hour stream

Disguised Toast began his stream early yesterday with an end goal of livestreaming for 48 hours. However, he isn't alone in such a difficult journey as close friend Valkyrae, who's currently in the OfflineTV house, has also planned her own 48-hour stream, running parallel to Toast's on YouTube.

It's been many hours since Toast began and it seems like the effects of continuous streaming has finally bitten the Canadian streamer in the back, forcing him to promptly tweet about needing help to continue his stream.

He stated that he needed help in the form of a partnered streamer who could continue the content on his livestream while he rested during his monstrous two-day challenge. His tweet read:

"Looking for partnered streamers willing to talk to my chat while im sleeping during 48h stream."

And from the looks of it, it seems like there are quite a few content creators up for the task.

Tubbo, Natsumii, and fans respond to the call from Disguised Toast

Since then, many streamers have replied to Disguised Toast's cry for help, including Minecraft star Tubbo, who simply dropped a smiley face to indicate his willingness. Fellow collaborator Natsumiii was also interested in signing up to stream on Disguised Toast's channel.

Wendy @Natsumiii @DisguisedToast Sign me up im part of the degen gang 🖐 @DisguisedToast Sign me up im part of the degen gang 🖐

Former President of TSM Aileena "Leena" Xu, who recently joined Disguised Toast on OfflineTV, also expressed her desire to help him out.

In addition to these prominent personalities, several fans and other small-time streamers were also on call to help Disguised Toast, to make sure there was a decent amount of content as the stream reaches its conclusion.

Will Yu @Wyuvern @DisguisedToast i gotchu toast i’m a partnered streamer who works in science research - pursuing a phd at stanford for bioengineering! i can talk to all the high school / college kids in your audience about balancing gaming and school and tips for improving your mental health! @DisguisedToast i gotchu toast i’m a partnered streamer who works in science research - pursuing a phd at stanford for bioengineering! i can talk to all the high school / college kids in your audience about balancing gaming and school and tips for improving your mental health!

Professor Lando 🧑🏻‍🏫 @Professor_Lando @DisguisedToast I teach classes on a myriad of topics to my viewers on twitch. I would love the opportunity to teach your viewers about important topics such as “which Pokémon is the hottest.” The people are eager to learn. @DisguisedToast I teach classes on a myriad of topics to my viewers on twitch. I would love the opportunity to teach your viewers about important topics such as “which Pokémon is the hottest.” The people are eager to learn.

Also Read Article Continues below

At the time of writing, Disguised Toast's stream played chill lo-fi music with a relaxing video loop of drizzling rain as he rested for the night. However, as soon as he returns, fans can expect to see hilarious moments from Toast as he slowly reaches the end of his 48-hour challenge.

Edited by Atul S