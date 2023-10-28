Who is Ahti in Alan Wake 2?

Ahti is an important character to not just Alan Wake 2, but the overall connected Remedy Connected Universe. It is well-known that several of the games are connected together by an overarching story and universe.

Alan Wake, Alan Wake’s American Nightmare, Control, and the current sequel are all linked together. That meant people were certainly wondering if the janitor of the Oldest House would make an appearance.

As it turns out, he does, though it’s not until you control Alan Wake himself. After playing through the first two Saga chapters, you can come across Ahti in Alan Wake 2, again taking on the role of a janitor.

Ahti’s role and appearance in Alan Wake 2

During Initiation 1: Late Night, you begin controlling the main protagonist of Alan Wake 2. This is also where you can come across a very interesting cameo: Ahti himself. The mysterious paranormal figure appears while he’s lost in a memory of the Dark Place.

Unfortunately, Ahti only makes one appearance that we’ve found so far in the game, and it’s during this moment. While exploring Old Gods of Asgard, you’ll cross into a cafeteria and a familiar humming behind the janitor’s room. As it turns out, it’s the janitor from Control who aids Alan, who he calls “Tom.”

If you ask him about an exit, he’ll inform Alan how he can make his own exit and hand over the key item, Janitor’s Keys. After this conversation, it will be a while before he appears again in the story.

During Return 3: Local Girl, while controlling Saga, you can go to Suomi Hall in Watery. As Watery is in this place, allegedly for a vacation. He sings a karaoke song here, the haunting “It’s Nightless Night.”

In the late game of Alan Wake 2, you will see this mysterious figure again. The janitor will assist Alan in returning to his Writing Room to write a new ending to the story that will ultimately save everyone.

Who is Ahti in the Alan Wake Connected Universe

The Janitor known as Ahti first appeared in the Remedy Connected Universe during Control, where he appeared as a Finnish janitor. Also known as Entity A-001, his origin is just as mysterious as his importance to the grand scheme of the story. He appears to be just a regular janitor who takes care of more or less unimportant tasks.

With that in mind, it’s worth noting that he can travel to the Oldest House seemingly at will.

The Oldest House is the headquarters of the FBC (Federal Bureau of Control), one of the most important locations in the Remedy lore. Not much is known about the character outside of this. He’s certainly a mysterious, intriguing figure, and fans were no doubt glad to see him come back in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 is the latest Remedy Entertainment survivor horror title. If you want to know what achievements and trophies await you in this game, we’ve got you covered.