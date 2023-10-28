Alan Wake 2: A complete list of all missions in the game

Alan Wake 2 has been incredibly well-received by new players and franchise fans alike. The narrative revolves around two protagonists, the titular Alan Wake and Saga Anderson, both of whom have their own stories that you can follow and complete while exploring and surviving in the world that Remedy Entertainment has crafted.

Alan and Saga have a particular list of missions, and there are 19 missions in total, which includes 10 for Saga and 9 for Alan. There are no side quests to invest time in, so the majority of your playthrough will involve discovering various secrets, searching for cult stashes, or just surviving the harsh environment.

Today’s Alan Wake 2 guide will go over a list of all the missions you can look forward to once you start the survival horror game.

List of all missions in Alan Wake 2

As mentioned, there are 19 missions in the title so far, with 9 for Alan and 10 for Saga. Here is a list for them each:

All Alan Wake Missions

Initiation 1: Late Night

Initiation 2: Casey

Initiation 3: Haunting

Initiation 4: We Sing

Initiation 5: Room 665

Initiation 6: Return

Initiation 7: Masks

Initiation 8: Zane’s Film

Initiation 9: Gone

All Saga Missions

Return 0: The Cult

Return 1: Invitation

Return 2: The Heart

Return 3: Local Girl

Return 4: No Chance

Return 5: Old Gods

Return 6: Scratch

Return 7:Summoning

Return 8: Deerfest

Return 9: Come Home

Alan Wake 2 completion time: How long does it take to beat the survival horror?

Alan Wake 2 isn’t a particularly long game, and if you solely focus on the story and key objectives, it will take you somewhere around 18 to 20 hours to complete it.

Saga’s missions usually take place in Washington in locations like Bright Falls and Cauldron Lake, which were heavily featured in the first franchise entry.

Alan, on the other hand, will be looking to escape the Dark Place, and the two storylines can be seen overlapping during certain missions.

A completionist or a Platinum run of Alan Wake 2 will take somewhere around 30 hours to complete. This is because of the various collectibles you come across in missions. Here is a list of all the collectibles that you need to gather to 100% the game:

Alex Casey Lunchboxes (Saga)

Cult Stashes (Saga)

Nursery Rhymes/Dolls (Saga)

Manuscript Pages (Saga)

Echoes (Alan)

Words of Power (Alan)

The collectibles for both of the characters are different, and they are pretty easy to miss out on in each of the missions. Hence, if you are looking to 100% Alan Wake 2, then you might have to replay some of the missions, which will increase your total playtime.