Alan Wake 2 performance optimization guide: Best settings for optimal performance

Alan Wake 2 arguably is one of the most impressive games out there, both in terms of its gameplay, narrative innovations, and raw graphical prowess. Remedy Entertainment has always been on the cutting edge of technology when it comes to the visual presentation of its games, and Alan Wake 2 is no stranger to this rule.

Remedy Entertainment's proprietary in-house engine - Northlight, is the most graphically proficient out there, rivaling even the likes of Epic's Unreal Engine 5.1, as well as CD Projekt Red's Red engine. From real-time ray tracing to advanced global illumination, the Northlight engine has many modern graphical features.

However, all that graphical horsepower comes at the cost of being very demanding in terms of resources, especially on mid-range PC hardware. Fortunately, Remedy's latest title comes packed with plenty of options to tweak in order to squeeze every ounce of performance without compromising on visual clarity or fidelity.

Here's a comprehensive guide on properly optimizing Alan Wake 2's graphics settings on your PC to get the best performance.

PC optimization guide for Alan Wake 2

Being built on the Northlight engine, Alan Wake 2, much like Remedy's previous title, Control, features hefty use of volumetric and other post-processing effects to enhance its visuals. Alongside volumetric, the game also uses an advanced lighting model, complete with support for ray and path tracing.

First, before you try running Alan Wake 2 on your PC, make sure your system configuration meets the minimum and recommended system requirements stated by Remedy:

Minimum – Low graphics preset, 1080p/30FPS:

GPU : GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 6600

: GeForce RTX 2060/Radeon RX 6600 VRAM : 6 GB

: 6 GB DLSS/FSR2 : Quality

: Quality CPU : Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent

: Intel i5-7600K or AMD equivalent RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

Recommended – Medium graphics preset, 1440p/30FPS:

GPU : GeForce RTX 3060/Radeon RX 6600 XT

: GeForce RTX 3060/Radeon RX 6600 XT VRAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB DLSS/FSR2 : Balanced

: Balanced CPU : Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

Recommended – Medium preset, 1080p/60FPS:

GPU : GeForce RT 3070/Radeon RX 6700 XT

: GeForce RT 3070/Radeon RX 6700 XT VRAM : 8 GB

: 8 GB DLSS/FSR2 : Performance

: Performance CPU : Rozen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

: Rozen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

Ultra – High preset, 2160p/60FPS

GPU : GeForce RTX 4070/Radeon RX 7800 XT

: GeForce RTX 4070/Radeon RX 7800 XT VRAM : 12 GB

: 12 GB DLSS/FSR2 : Performance

: Performance CPU : Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent

: Ryzen 7 3700X or Intel equivalent RAM : 16 GB

: 16 GB OS : Windows 10/11, 64-bit

: Windows 10/11, 64-bit Storage: 90 GB SSD

Alan Wake 2 also requires GPUs with support for mesh shaders, which ease up the process of texture rendering load on GPU and CPU, freeing up resources for better performance. However, you can run the game without mesh shaders, albeit with a heavy performance penalty.

While the system requirements might suggest that Remedy's latest survival-horror title is not well-optimized for PC, it can't be further from the truth. You can actually run the game on systems far below the minimum requirements stated by the developer with compromises on graphical fidelity.

Fortunately, if you're hovering right along the minimum requirements, you can actually run the game with pretty decent frame rates without too many graphical compromises. We tested the game out on a system with Ryzen 5 5600, RX 6600, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and a gen3 NVMe drive using the following settings:

Display

Display mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Display resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Render resolution: Native (You can also use FSR2 Quality for a few extra frames)

Native (You can also use FSR2 Quality for a few extra frames) Resolution upscaling: Off

Off Vsync: Off

Off Brightness calibration: As per preference

Effects

Motion blur: On/ As per preference

On/ As per preference Film grain: On/ As per preference

Quality

Quality preset: Custom

Custom Post-processing quality: Low

Low Texture resolution: Medium (for 8GB VRAM GPUs), High (for 10+GB VRAM GPUs)

Medium (for 8GB VRAM GPUs), High (for 10+GB VRAM GPUs) Texture filtering: High

High Volumetric lighting: Low

Low Volumetric spotlight quality: Low

Low Global illumination quality: Low

Low Shadow resolution: Medium

Medium Shadow filtering: Low

Low Screen space ambient occlusion (SSAO): On

On Global reflections: Low

Low Screen space reflections (SSR): Low

Low Fog quality: Low

Low Terrain quality: Medium

Medium Far object detail (LOD): Low

Low Scattered object density: High (For CPUs with six or more threads)

Ray tracing

Ray tracing preset: Off

Off Direct lighting: Off

While most of the settings we chose were on the Low preset, the game scales quite well with each of its graphical options. Even on the Low preset, Alan Wake 2 looks quite good, with the only compromise being the volumetric density, which is reduced on both Low and Medium presets to help improve performance.