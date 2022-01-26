Who are Archeans in Rainbow Six Extraction?

The latest Rainbow Six IP is being called Extraction and is a co-op survival game in a world taken over by alien parasites called Archeans. These parasites initially arrived in the Siege universe through the Outbreak event that came as a part of Operation Chimera.

As the story of this parasite invasion continues in the latest co-op survival game, the parasites are given the name Archeans as R.E.A.C.T. finds a solution to this treats. Now for those who haven’t been fortunate enough to get their hands-on Seige’s Outbreak event, this article will be breaking down the origin of the parasitic threat.

The origin of Archeans in Rainbow Six Extraction

The whole operation regarding Archeans started back in New Mexico, where Boyd Brooks, aka Patient Zero, observes a falling meteorite and follows it where it crashes. Several days later, the whole town where the meteorite fell was quarantined as most of its population was dying of a mysterious virus.

During the lockdown procedure, Boyd shows up at the hospital after three days with alarming spikes all over his body and red eyes. Because of his unusual body behavior, the citizen was given “Patient Zero” as he was the first of his kind.

After observing the failing condition of the town, Eliza “Ash” Cohen was assigned to assess the situation and later asked the director to send in Team Rainbow to control the situation. To the team’s surprise, the virus has made people into fierce zombie-like beings who were named “Roaches.”

When they initially came to New Mexico, these hostile beings were classified into five types: Grunt, Breacher, Rooter, Smasher, and Apex. While Grunt were common enemies, Breachers were the most volatile ones as they exploded on others, and Rooters were known for their teleportation powers.

However, the most dangerous ones of the Roaches were Apex and Smashers. The Apex was known as the leader of the entire parasite species who could call other Grunts on command, and the Smasher was just larger and more durable Roaches who were horrifying to stand against.

The source of the problem was contained by the team later on. However, that didn’t call the end of Roaches and left players on a cliffhanger. However, this cliffhanger was taken care of through its latest survival shooter co-op game that uncovers the story of the parasitic threat a little more.

