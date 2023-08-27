Who is Ayre in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon?

Armored Core 6 has officially been released. Both fans and those new to this mech-themed series are impressed with the latest installment. Just like its predecessors, you will be encountering numerous characters in the title. One of them is Ayre. She’s one of the good people in this game, but if you mess around and do things that go against her ideals, then you have to deal with her.

If it comes down to that, you better come prepared.

Note: The sections below contain spoilers.

Ayre in Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon

Prepare to fight your mission control. (Image via FromSoftware)

For those unaware, Ayre serves as your Raven mission control in Armored Core 6. However, if you don’t heed some of her requests/suggestions and make certain decisions during gameplay, you have to face her at its end.

Such a scenario can be attained by opting to side with “Cinder” Carla. This will prompt Ayre to cut ties with you as you are tasked with destroying the Arquebus blockade surrounding the Vascular Plant. Moreover, you’ll be killing off another arena opponent, Rusty, if you side with Carla.

Subsequently, you’ll encounter Ayre at the tail end of Armored Core 6. When you defeat your former ally, the so-called Fires of Raven ending is triggered — where the Xylem crashes into the Vascular Plant, resulting in a catastrophic explosion of the Coral stored there.

This event leaves the corporations and Planetary Closure Administration (PCA) with no choice but to leave Rubicon due to it being already a dead planet. As for you, it’s not certain if you survived the apocalyptic explosion.

Siding with Ayre

Walter will be your final boss after you side with Ayre. (Image via FromSoftware)

Sticking with your mission control, throughout Armored Core 6 will ensure an entirely different ending. Instead of Ayre, you’ll be attacking Carla and eliminating her instead. This, however, will activate a failsafe that programs the Xylem to head straight towards the Vascular Plant.

You will then be tasked with sabotaging the Xylem and redirecting it to crash into the ocean. You’ll be joined by Rusty in this mission. Unfortunately, he will be killed by Walter, who arrives with his own Armored Core. Your next objective is to eliminate Rusty's murderer.

After you’ve successfully eliminated Walter, the Xylem will come crashing down, and you have to escape from it. After saving the planet from total destruction and protecting the Coral, she will thank you for making such a heroic effort. Ayre will make a promise that both of you will ensure that both humans and the Coral can coexist and prosper together.

Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon is now available on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and on PC.