Who are the characters voiced by Brandon Winckler in Genshin Impact?

The recent revelations from Genshin Impact VA Brandon Winckler have sparked massive controversy. Winckler and Corina Boettgar, the VA for Paimon, have alleged that Formosa Dubbing Studio has held out on paying certain voice actors since December 2022. Such allegations, when Genshin Impact is preparing to release the 4.0 Fontaine update, have created a tense atmosphere among the fans.

Netizens are distraught over this treatment of the voice actors, with some going as far as taking a dig at HoYoverse, Genshin's parent company. However, the latter has released a statement regarding these allegations and reassured fans of their efforts to resolve this situation with the dubbing studio.

Genshin Impact characters voiced by Brandon Winckler

VA Brandon Winckler. (Image via Twitter/BWincklerVA)

Brandon Winckler, who first tweeted about the situation, has been known to play multiple characters in Genshin Impact, most notably, Kazuha's friend, Nervous An, and Bandits, among others. They have also voiced characters for popular franchises like Sword Art Online, Pokemon, Final Fantasy, and Honkai: Star Rail.

Kazuha's friend in Genshin Impact

Kazuha’s Friend, Tomo, as seen in the cutscene. (Image via HoYoverse)

Brandon Winckler has been the voice behind Kazuha's friend, Tomo, in the community. The latter was a close companion of Kazuha and the original owner of the Masterless Vision we see him carrying through the Inazuma Archon Quests.

When Raiden Shogun enforced the Vision Hunt Decree in Inazuma, most Vision wielders fled or went into hiding, but Tomo chose to fight. Despite knowing he cannot best Shogun in a duel, Tomo threw down the gauntlet and fell to her most devastating attack, Musou no Hitotachi.

Having arrived moments after the demise of his beloved companion, Kazuha stole Tomo's vision and escaped Inazuma, thus beginning his journey with Captain Beidou's Crux Fleet.

Nervous An in Genshin Impact

Nervous An as seen in the Pressing Deadlines World Quest. (Image via HoYoverse)

Nervous An is an NPC from Liyue and can be found at the Liyue Harbor. Players might remember him from the 'Pressing Deadlines' World Quest, involving him and Jiangzhou.

Nervous An works as an Administrator of the Maritime Authority for the Ministry of Civil Affairs in Liyue. He is portrayed as an overworked employee of the Ministry who isn't quite fond of his subordinate Linling, due to her lack of attention.

Bandits

Bandits, as seen in the game. (Image via HoYoverse)

Brandon Winckler has also provided voice lines for enemy bandits littered across the player's journey. These foes can be found all over Teyvat and dismantled for drops and character EXP.

