Genshin Impact - Formosa dubbing studio situation: Allegations and official response explained

Genshin Impact fans might have heard about a recent controversy involving Formosa Interactive not paying certain voice actors. The big issue is that two English VAs, Corina Boettger and Brandon Winckler, claimed they weren't paid for months for their work. Corina Boettger voices the iconic Paimon, while Brandon Winckler most notably voiced Kazuha's dead friend.

The allegations came out on July 11 when Brandon Winckler claimed that they waited over three months for a payment for a project that would later be revealed as Genshin Impact. Corina Boettger eventually stated on July 12 that they weren't paid since December 2022 for their work.

Original allegations about Formosa Interactive not paying Genshin Impact voice actors on time

Zulu & Lima (Corina, digi-destined) @thebirdzulu Brandon Winckler @BWincklerVA I have a big giant ridiculous callout thread primed and ready to go, but I'll leave it at this (for now)



Pay your fucking actors on time. I'm so sick of waiting 3+ months for payment for literally the BIGGEST video game project out there.



Voice Actors. Demand your payments. I have been waiting for payment from sessions that stretch back to DECEMBER 2022... kind of ridiculous how I am struggling to pay rent because this studio on this big project hasn't been paying me for my work. twitter.com/BWincklerVA/st…

For those unaware, the above tweet comes from the English voice actor for Paimon in Genshin Impact. They are responding to Brandon Winckler's original tweet about how they are tired of waiting several months for payment. Paimon's VA talks about how they struggle to pay rent due to the lack of money.

December 2022 was seven months ago, meaning Corina Boettger wasn't getting their payment for over half a year. Thousands of dollars would be at stake by that point, especially since Corrina voices Paimon, who has talked a lot in the past few Version Updates.

Brandon Winckler @BWincklerVA Brandon Winckler @BWincklerVA I have a big giant ridiculous callout thread primed and ready to go, but I'll leave it at this (for now)



Pay your fucking actors on time. I'm so sick of waiting 3+ months for payment for literally the BIGGEST video game project out there.



Voice Actors. Demand your payments. After a fifth email with no response, This is regarding Genshin Impact. Inexcusable for us as actors to be waiting 4+ months for pay when you make $86 million per month. Unfortunately, this is not an uncommon problem- (thread) twitter.com/BWincklerVA/st…

Brandon Winckler's response here indicates that the issue involved Genshin Impact, which is why later tweets and discussions bring up that game. HoYoverse did not immediately respond to the allegations, which brought forth a ton of confusion within the community.

However, the company did eventually respond to the accusations. By comparison, Formosa Interactive did not. HoYoverse's response can be seen in the following embed, which involved them stating their support for the voice actors and how they value hard work.

Official response from HoYoverse about Formosa Interactive not paying Genshin Impact voice actors

In case the above embed gets taken down, here is what HoYoverse stated about the ongoing issue with Formosa and their voice actors:

"We truly regret to learn about the ongoing situation. Genshin Impact values and respects the work and effort of everyone involved, and we support our voice actors to claim their proper due. We have made payments to our recording studio on time, and we immediately urged the studio to pay our voice actors from our past payment. Meanwhile, we are also seeking alternative solutions. And we will keep you posted on further developments."

Apparently, HoYoverse was already paying Formosa Interactive, yet the latter company wasn't compensating Brandon Winckler and Corina Boettger. HoYoverse was seeking some alternative solutions after urging the dubbing studio to pay on time.

Thankfully, it appears a solution is on the horizon, based on what Paimon's VA has stated in the following tweet.

A solution is underway

Zulu & Lima (Corina, digi-destined) @thebirdzulu I have finally gotten word that things are being fixed. Thank you everyone.

Corina Boettger stated that things are being fixed. No specific timeframe or anything was listed, but it's apparent that some payments are going to the rightful parties now. How this will affect the studio's relationship with HoYoverse in the future is yet to be revealed.

Travelers will have to stay tuned for further news in case new developments occur regarding Formosa Interactive paying Genshin Impact voice actors.

