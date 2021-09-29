Who is Emily in Stardew Valley?

There are several good characters in Stardew Valley, many of whom can be married by the players. The marriage concept sets Stardew Valley apart from other social simulators. It is a large factor behind why the game is so popular now. One of those eligible bachelorettes is Emily, a villager from Pelican Town. Here's the complete guide on how to marry her.

Cope @CopeTwitch Happy to announce that I am now a married man..in Stardew Valley. I married Emily. Happy to announce that I am now a married man..in Stardew Valley. I married Emily. https://t.co/oak0szoUEj

Complete guide to Emily from Stardew Valley

Emily is a villager from Pelican Town and doesn't move at any point in the game (unless she gets married). Her home is to the south of the town square at 2 Willow Lane. She is Jodi's neighbor. In the evenings she can be found at The Stardrop Saloon, starting at about 4:00 pm in-game.

One of the things Emily loves to do is make her own clothing. Unfortunately, fabric can be difficult to come by in town, so the gifts she likes and loves reflect that.

Emily loves amethyst, aquamarine, cloth, emerald, jade, ruby, survival burger, topaz and wool. She likes daffodils and quartz. She is neutral towards chanterelle, common mushrooms, ginger, dandelions, hazelnut, leek, magma cap, morel, purple mushrooms, snow yams, wild horseradish and winter root. The loves and likes will improve the relationship and the neutrals will have no effect.

Players can mine topaz. It is one of the gifts that Emily loves to receive. (Image via Stardew Valley)

She dislikes fried eel, ice cream, rice pudding, salmonberry and spicy eel. She hates fish tacos, holly, maki rolls, salmon dinners and sashimi. Players should avoid these gifts as it will be to the detriment of their relationship and could deter Stardew Valley players' plans for dating or marriage.

Emily has a maximum relationship level of 10. Players can ask her out on a date at eight hearts and propose marriage to her at 10. Once she and the player are married, the maximum heart level rises to 14, so Stardew Valley players can continue giving gifts and doing other activities to improve the relationship.

