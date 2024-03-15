Who is Gerson the Bent? The rarest character in Baldur’s Gate 3

Baldur’s Gate 3 is truly a game like no other. Not only does this RPG manage to intricately grab the feel of classic DnD adventures for a video game, but it also offers a vast world full of secrets to explore — secrets that, even after all these months since its release, are still being discovered. One example is Gerson the Bent, a Tiefling you have likely never met.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a massive title that offers a plethora of choices and possibilities to players. Creating a title like this requires significant planning and fail-safes to ensure your choices don’t break the game. Garson the Bent is one of those safety nets.

Who is Gerson the Bent in Baldur’s Gate 3, and how do you meet him?

In Act I of Baldur’s Gate 3, after landing from the Nautiloid, you will probably see the Druid’s Grove or the Emerald Grove. Upon heading closer to the gates, you will be greeted by a party of goblin raiders who will forcibly try to enter the grove and murder everyone - usual goblin stuff.

The proud leader of the Tieflings, Zevlor (Image via YouTube)

After killing all the goblin invaders with the help of Wyll (a potential companion) and some other adventurers, you will be welcomed into the Grove by half of its population, who are the Tiefling refugees. Inside, you will meet with Zevlor, the leader of the Tieflings. He will inform you that their relationships aren’t good with the other half of Grove’s population and the original owners of the place, the Druids.

In short, the Druids do not want the Tieflings to take refuge in the Grove, but the hapless Tieflings are also trapped because the roads are threatened by goblins, resulting in a mess. Zevlor will ask you to help him by killing the Goblin leaders and clearing the road. You can agree to do it for the good ol reward of gold or because it’s the “right thing to do” if you are one of those “heroic” sorts.

After that, all you have to do is get to the goblin camp and kill their leaders. But if you have a party member waiting for you in the grove while you kill the last leader, that party member will witness a special cutscene featuring a one-off character, Gerson Bent, who will jump out to tell you that the grove has been cleared and they should go out and celebrate.

This was a cheeky move by the developers to hide a loading screen for the Tieflings to come out of the Grove and gather in the green pastures outside. But this is not the only failsafe; if you kill all the Tieflings before the party, there is a complete set of substitute NPCs that will take their place. There are so many other instances where the game shows such intricate attention to detail that it is straight-out baffling to witness. Baldur’s Gate 3 truly deserves its "Game of the Year 2023" title.