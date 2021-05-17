Guizhong was a large part of Genshin Impact's lore, as she was Zhongli's closest companion and the Goddess of Dust in Liyue. She has a tragic story that is revealed through bits and pieces of item descriptions, and players learn of her great genius and mechanical skill, along with her passing during the Archon war. As the creator of the Guizhong Ballista and the Memory of Dust, as well as being a great source of wisdom to Zhongli, Guizhong has had a large impact on the world of Genshin Impact.

Who was Guizhong in Genshin Impact:

Guizhong was the Goddess of Dust who ruled the area now known as Guili Plains in Liyue. She was a kind and inventive God who used her intelligence to compensate for her lack of power, crafting all kinds of puzzles and inventions to help the people of Liyue. It was by her hand that the Guizhong Ballista was created to protect her people from any threats that would seek to harm them, along with the creation of the Memory of Dust to hold all of her wisdom in one place.

Guizhong and Zhongli met during this period, back when Zhongli was still known as Morax and held all of his power as the God of Geo. Together they helped the humans of Liyue develop agriculture and build homes, and defended them from threats like other Gods and monsters. They grew very close, and Guizhong even bestowed Zhongli with her wisdom in the form of the Memory of Dust catalyst as a pact between the two.

Unfortunately, tragedy struck during the Archon War, as the Gods of Teyvat struggled and fought to decide who would reign supreme over the world. This battle took place thousands of years prior to Genshin Impact, and the effects of the war still remain in the game now. Guizhong allied herself with Zhongli and tried to defend her people, but she was slain in battle and died amongst the Glaze Lilies in Guili Plains. After this, Zhongli and her people moved south and Liyue Harbor was established. Guizhong's wisdom and strength still resonate strongly with the people of Liyue, and her affect on Zhongli is what convinced him to care for the safety of humanity.

Guizhong's effect on the world of Genshin Impact may have ceased when she died in battle, but her memory is still carried on by both Zhongli, and the Memory of Dust catalyst, and whenever players visit Guili Plains they can pay their respects to the late Goddess of Dust.

