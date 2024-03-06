Who is Herblord in Genshin Impact?

A major World Quest in Genshin Impact's latest Chenyu Vale region, "Chenyu's Blessings of Sunken Jade," provided players with a lot of interesting lore. It requires the traveler to assist a certain Carp Adeptus, called Fujin. As the storyline progresses, much is revealed about the region's history and her other Adepti cohorts, Herblord and Lingyuan.

Unlike the latter, however, Herblord does not appear in the quest. Several pieces of information about her past self are revealed by the other Adepti, describing her appearance, her proficiency in medicinal arts, and more. But Herblord's fate after the events of the Archon War is not explicitly defined.

While the developer hasn't confirmed it to be the case, based on some particular pieces of information, there is reason to believe that Herblord may be alive in Genshin Impact. Moreover, the players may have encountered this Adeptus during their travels.

Note: The information provided in this article contains spoilers for Chenyu's Blessings of Sunken Jade World Quest released in version 4.4.

Everything known about Herblord in Genshin Impact lore

Fujin describing her relationship with Herblord (Image via YouTube/Mr.Trajet)

In Genshin Impact, Herblord is known to be an Adeptus who presided over Chenyu Vale. Her original form was of a white snake with red eyes. It is said her knowledge of medicine was so advanced that she could cure any illness known to mankind.

As per the new 4.4 World Quest, Herblord was a companion of Fujin and served under the unnamed god who ruled the land before the Archon War. However, during the Archon War, when gods were battling for dominion, the unnamed god is known to have gone mad due to their inevitable defeat at the hands of Morax.

In a desperate attempt, they decided to flood Chenyu Vale, choosing to end all life in the region. The three Adeptus are known to have rallied against their ruler.

Fujin retelling about the rebellion (Image via YouTube/Mr.Trajet)

While Lingyuan decided to guide people to safety, and Fujin climbed Mt. Lingmeng to toss the Votive Rainjade into the water, it was Herblord who decided to confront the unnamed god.

Together, the trio manages to save the people of Chenyu Vale. However, not much is known about what happened to the snake Adeptus after.

Fujin reveals Herblord's fate (Image via YouTube/Mr.Trajet)

While Little Mao suggests that Herblord was cut into pieces during the war, Fujin states otherwise. According to her, Herblord had departed to Liyue Harbor and found a home there.

Is Changsheng Herblord in Genshin Impact?

Several pieces of information suggest that it is possible that Baizhu's beloved snake companion may be Herblord. Changsheng is the only white snake with red eyes that players have encountered in Liyue Harbor. Similar to Herblord, she also has a deep affinity for healing arts.

Furthermore, Changsheng's Story Teaser has revealed that she comes from Chenyu Vale. When a desperate doctor searches for Herblord to combat a deadly disease, they encounter Changsheng at the Adeptus' residence. Since then, the snake has been making contracts with doctors to save lives in Liyue Harbor.

However, fans will have to wait for HoYoverse to officially confirm whether Changsheng is indeed the mighty Herblord.

For more information and updates regarding the game, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.