Who is Herta in Honkai Star Rail? Exploring her role aboard the Herta Space Station

Honkai Star Rail boasts several unique and personable characters to meet and sometimes even recruit into your party. These range from the protagonist known as the Trailblazer to iconic side characters like the adorable Pom-Pom. However, it is the other colorful cast that is a highlight. Many of them are obtainable via the in-game gacha system. This also includes Herta, one of the earliest characters players will meet in the game.

As with other characters, she has much to contribute to the game's narrative. However, much of her identity is shrouded in mystery. What exactly is her deal in Honkai Star Rail?

What is Herta involved with in Honkai Star Rail?

Herta is the founder and overseer of the Herta Space Station. An interesting tidbit players may have glossed over in the story is that she is not actually humanoid. That is because "Herta," as players know her in Honkai Star Rail, is a puppet.

The real Herta is nowhere to be seen, as she is a mastermind who works from the shadows. So it is pretty much impossible to determine her age or appearance. But she is certainly a decent bit older than her puppet's design. After all, it is established that it was modeled after her younger self.

Based on that, we can infer a few things at least. The puppet has a height of about 5'2 with creamy brown hair and purple eyes and overall resembles a young girl.

These puppets are scattered around the Space Station and can be interacted with. Her role is to govern the functioning of the massive research facility and study alien artifacts known as Curios. As a member of the Genius Society, she established this "museum" to satiate her curiosity about the universe's secrets.

She is an intelligent mastermind who prides herself on her ingenuity, and the researchers of the Station hold her in high regard. She specializes in the Ice element and belongs to the Erudition path. This allows her to be an excellent multi-target damage dealer. Everything else known about her can only be discerned from her puppet. But for the time being her true identity is a secret.

Perhaps developer miHoYo would see it fit to unveil her true self as Honkai Star Rail evolves further with new events and narrative updates. For now, players can help her out with a variety of side missions as well as challenges. The most significant of these is the Simulated Universe. Created by Herta herself, this is a challenge gauntlet modeled after the Herta Space Station.

It features roguelite elements with randomized chambers featuring events and enemies to fight. To wrap it all up, it ends in skirmishes against tough bosses. This mode also shows Herta's computerized self, talking to players while within this "virtual" realm.

This world is nearly indistinguishable from the real thing - filled with patrolling Antimatter Legion monsters. While the story eventually moves on from Herta's impressive space station, players can return to it anytime to pursue further collectibles, puzzles, and missions.

Honkai Star Rail is available on PC, Android, and iOS. The game is also planned for release on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

