God of War Ragnarok features an impressive cast of characters portrayed by notable actors. With new additions and returning favorites such as Christopher Judge in his iconic role as Kratos, gamers may ponder who their favorite characters are voiced by.

Inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Hulk, this son of Odin has a temperament very different from his MCU counterpart. He can be described as brutal and bloodthirsty, being a legitimate threat to Kratos and his son, Atreus.

Ryan Hurst voices Thor in God of War Ragnarok

Thor is voiced by Ryan Hurst in the English voiceover for God of War Ragnarok.

Ryan Hurst takes on the role of Thor in Ragnarok (Image via Wikipedia)

Ryan is known for his role as Lobo in Superman: Man of Tomorrow (2020) and Jedidah in Rango (2011). Additionally, he played Opie Winston in the FX series Sons of Anarchy.

Takanori Hoshino takes on the role of Thor in the Japanese version (Image via Japanese voice-over-Wikia)

The Japanese voiceover is provided by Takanori Hoshino, known for his various roles in anime such as Mob Psycho 100 III (as Katsuya Serizawa) and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean (as Donatello Versus).

Who is Thor in God of War Ragnarok?

You think you can come here, become a daddy, get a clean slate? That ain’t how it works. You’re a destroyer, like me.

Thor to Kratos during their first confrontation.

Thor and Kratos finally meet (Image via Duck360Gaming)

Thor, son of Odin and Fjorgyn, is the Aesir God of Thunder and Lightning.

Feared across the Nine Realms as the slayer of the Jotnar, he is the strongest of Odin’s children and often acts as his right hand, being sent to intermediate between disputes, usually with extreme violence.

Thor was first seen at the end of God of War (2018) in a very brief teaser. He returns as one of Ragnarok’s antagonists and is introduced when he confronts Kratos at the beginning of the game regarding the murder of his sons.

Wielding his iconic hammer, Thor is freakishly strong and almost a match for Kratos in both combat prowess and bloodshed. Despite his brutish nature, Thor is humanized in the events of God of War Ragnarok, as he deals with the loss of his sons, his senseless genocide, and being treated miserably by his father, Odin.

What is God of War Ragnarok?

A sequel to 2018’s God of War, Ragnarok follows Kratos and his son Atreus once more as they survive through Fimbulwinter and try to prevent the onset of Ragnarok, the end of the world. It is the second and final entry in the Norse era of the God of War series and also focuses on Atreus and his prophesized destiny as Loki.

The game was developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, and PlayStation 5 lineup of home consoles.

The game was released worldwide on November 9, 2022 to universal acclaim from fans and critics.

