Who is James Whomsley? YouTuber goes viral for creating world’s biggest remote-controlled aircraft carrier

James Whomsley, a UK-based YouTuber who runs the YouTube channel ProjectAir (493K subscribers), has managed to find himself in the headlines after breaking a couple of Guinness World Records due to his craft. For those unaware, Whomsley created the world's biggest remote-controlled (RC) aircraft carrier model as well as landing two remote control model planes on the carrier.

According to the official Guinness World Record website, the aircraft carrier model measured at around 5.02 meters or 16.46 feet. Not only that, he managed to take off from the carrier as well as land on it. Both of these earned the YouTuber the accolade.

YouTuber's RC aircraft carrier creates world record (Image via YouTube/ProjectAir)

How did James Whomsley create the Guinness World Records?

James Whomsley has clinched two Guinness World Records by constructing the largest RC aircraft carrier globally and successfully landing his model planes on it. The official YouTube channel of Guinness shared a 5-minute video detailing his remarkable journey.

The YouTuber documented the entire process of constructing the aircraft carrier, starting with building its wooden skeleton. Later, he applied a fiberglass skin to the carrier, enhancing its smoothness for the takeoff and landing of his model planes.

Regarding the model planes, he equipped them with an FPV (First Person View) System, essentially a small camera typically found in drones. This addition assisted Whomsley in navigating and controlling the aircraft effectively.

On the day of testing, the YouTuber took a boat (with the RC tied to it) to the middle of Rudyard Lake in Staffordshire. Despite a few unsuccessful attempts, he eventually succeeded in landing two out of three of his model planes on the carrier.

The second model plane encountered difficulties due to a blocked view from the cockpit, impacting the effectiveness of the FPV camera. However, Whomsley's perseverance paid off with the final, most advanced plane, making it the most challenging yet successful landing.

What other projects has James Whomsley done?

YouTuber created an RC car back in August 2023 (Image via Guinness World Record)

James Whomsley's expertise extends beyond planes and RC aircraft carriers; he's also involved in model cars. In August 2023, Whomsley set the record for the fastest speed achieved by a remote-controlled (RC) jet-powered car.

The British YouTuber's model car achieved an astounding speed of 152.50 km/h or 94.76 mph. Powered by a JetCat 220 engine and featuring an aluminum chassis, it set a remarkable record. Unfortunately, on its third run, after reaching 141 mph, the car was destroyed.

In addition to his accomplishments with planes, RC aircraft carriers, and model cars, Whomsley also ventures into other model vehicles and projects. Among these are his endeavors in creating a high-speed rocket, a jet-powered hovercraft, and even a LEGO car.