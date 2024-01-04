"Prime sold a billion bottles" - KSI recaps his 2023, claps back at fans calling his year the "worst" of his career

UK-based YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI" faced another topsy-turvy year. In a recent video, he responded to a fan's Reddit post claiming that it was the worst year of his career, mainly due to his loss to Tommy Fury. However, JJ countered this by asserting that he considered the year to be remarkably successful overall.

The YouTuber mentioned that he, along with fellow YouTuber and WWE star Logan Paul, had one of their biggest years in terms of profiting from their business - Prime Hydration. JJ stated:

"You're saying 2023 has been my worst year ever? Are you serious? Where do I begin? We'll start with Prime. Prime sold a billion bottles! A billion! Not even a million, not 100 million, a billion. Name another content creator that has sold a billion of anything."

KSI lists his major moments of 2023, including Wrestlemania debut and sponsoring Haaland

2023 saw KSI face some controversies, such as using a racial slur on camera. Additionally, his dramatic loss to Tommy Fury added to the challenges he encountered during the year.

Despite this, JJ achieved some of the most significant milestones in his career. On the business front, he listed the athletes that Prime Hydration, the company he co-owns, successfully signed:

"Last year we signed Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, (Erling) Haaland brother! Patrick Mahomes, Alisha Lehmann, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, the UFC, Auston Matthews, Ibai, (Terence) Crawford...like, the list goes on and on."

He added:

"Even in music, I got a top 10 with Oliver Tree. Yes, that song that people hated. Stoll got top 10! I fought three times last year, each event selling out, they were all pay-per-views and if you add them all up, I was the most watched and paid for boxer."

He also mentioned his Wrestlemania appearance during Logan Paul's match against Seth Rollins:

"Wrestlemania as well. Wrestlemania was last year and I didn't even mention the Sidemen with the amount of views and videos we've done."

Another notable achievement for KSI was his participation in the Sidemen Charity Match 2023. The event turned out to be a tremendous success, raising over £2 million for charity.