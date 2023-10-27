WWE Superstar Logan Paul addresses steroid allegations 

The life of a WWE Superstar is filled with challenges, and Logan Paul has faced a few following his return to the promotion. Recently, The Maverick addressed some steroid allegations ahead of his massive match in Saudi Arabia in less than two weeks.

Earlier this year, Logan Paul returned to the promotion and immediately inserted himself into the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. After failing to win the briefcase, The Maverick blamed Ricochet and feuded with him over the summer, defeating him at WWE SummerSlam 2023.

Earlier this week, he appeared on Monday Night RAW and shared the ring with Dominik Mysterio. Today, he addressed steroid allegations that were made following his fight with Dillon Danis and ahead of his massive match in Saudi Arabia. Check it out:

"I got my result back from VADA. I want to address the steroid allegations before you see any news. I want to confess that I've been taking a lot of Prime Energy and putting it in my mouth and then swallowing it. And that gives me a good boost for my workouts which makes me have a good physique. The results are negative. Haters you're gonna have to keep trying. No performance-enhancing drugs like I said.

The Maverick was teasing the fans as his tests came negative, and no use of steroids has been found by VADA.

Logan Paul will compete at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Earlier this year, Logan Paul returned to the promotion and ended up in a feud with Seth Rollins. Instead of remaining a babyface, The Maverick appeared at WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 and cost Rollins his match.

The two feuded for weeks and finally faced each other at WrestleMania 39. During the match, KSI appeared and tried to help The Maverick. Instead, he ended up getting a Frog Splash by Paul through the announce table.

After his match with Dillon Danis, Logan Paul called out Rey Mysterio and challenged him to a title match in Saudi Arabia. The United States Champion immediately accepted the match for WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Do you think The Maverick will become the next United States Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

